(The Center Square) – Transit systems in Bloomington, Decatur and Quincy are among dozens of projects that will be getting an infusion of state tax money.
As part of the Rebuild Illinois capital program that doubled the state's gas tax and increased a variety of other fees, $111.4 million is going toward improving 37 transit systems in downstate Illinois.
“I applaud the steps Illinois continues to take to invest in safe and reliable transportation,” said Sen. Christopher Belt, D-Swansea. “It’s essential to put us back on track and help out our local economy recover from the ongoing pandemic.”
Officials also announced an additional $108.3 million will be going towards 12 public ports, including projects in Granite City, Chicago, and Quincy.
For the state’s 19 public ports, $150 million in capital funding is available for improvement projects, a first for Illinois waterways. About $40 million has already been committed to a new inland port in Cairo. The remaining funds are being awarded on a competitive basis. Proposals were evaluated on their ability to advance Illinois Department of Transportation’s Illinois Marine Transportation System Plan, which prioritizes asset management performance-based decisions and projects that benefit disadvantaged or economically distressed areas.
“I am excited to see the Rebuild Illinois capital program invest in integral infrastructure in the downstate area,” said Rep. Katie Stuart, D-Collinsville. “The scope of this investment will benefit everyone in our community with its physical improvements to our transportation infrastructure while also creating over 500,000 jobs in the downstate region.”
Passed with bipartisan support in 2019, Rebuild Illinois is investing a total of $33.2 billion from increased gas and vehicle taxes over six years into the state’s transportation system.
A full list of recently announced projects can be found at IDOT's website.