(The Center Square) – More than 580 Illinoisans have tested positive for COVID-19 after getting fully vaccinated.
The Illinois Department of Public Health reported of the about 2.5 million people in Illinois who have been fully vaccinated as of data compiled last Wednesday, 581 tested positive for COVID-19 after getting their final vaccine dose.
“We’re looking to report breakthrough data once a week, but are waiting for more information from the [Centers for Disease Control and Preventions],” a spokesperson for IDPH said Monday.
Breakthrough cases are when a fully vaccinated person later gets the virus they were vaccinated against.
National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease Director Dr. Anthony Fauci recently said when vaccinating tens of millions of people, “you will see breakthrough infections in any vaccination.”
“That’s not surprising,” Fauci said during a White House briefing last month.
A recent CDC report published earlier this month said the two-dose COVID-19 vaccine prevented 90 percent of coronavirus infections two weeks after the second dose.
More than 7.1 million COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in Illinois. More than 2.8 million have been fully vaccinated. That's nearly 23 percent of the state's total population.