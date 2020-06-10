(The Center Square) – Despite the continued decline in the rate of positive COVID-19 cases in all regions of the state and decreases in COVID-19 hospitalizations, Illinois’ economy is still among the most restrictive in the nation and a growing number of elected officials want to open things faster.
Illinois Senate Republicans are the latest groups to come out urging the governor to open things up sooner than the June 26 target date.
“Individuals and businesses here in Illinois continue to suffer as they watch those in other states reopen their businesses, return to work, and enjoy various activities and gatherings,” state Sen. Don DeWitte, R-St. Charles, said.
DeWitte and other GOP senators also called for reducing the governor’s 28-day timeline between phases to 14 days, noting the positive trends taking place throughout the state.
“Every region in the state is currently meeting the criteria to enter into Phase Four of the Governor’s Restore Illinois plan,” DeWitte said. “But because of the illogical timeline, the state can’t move to the next phase until June 26.”
Gov. J.B. Pritzker in Moline on Wednesday said there’s a method to his five-phase plan.
“The reason that we have phases is because as you reopen and move into a new phase, guess what, you're going to get more cases,” Pritzker said. “That’s the thinking.”
In Orland Park earlier this week, Mayor Keith Pekau took to a YouTube and said his village has sent several resolutions to the governor to open things faster with no response.
“We’ve tried to reason with and work with the governor and legislators,” Pekau said. “Frankly, we’re getting nowhere. There is no logic, data or science being shared to explain the restrictions we’re living with. I call it weird science.”
Pekau said the restrictions throughout this process have made no sense, from cannabis shops being considered essential while decades-old family businesses were labeled nonessential. He also said stay-at-home order protesters last month were condemned for potentially spreading more COVID-19.
“However the activities of last week were A-OK,” Pekau said. “Somehow scientific evidence must show COVID-19 knows the difference for what is being protested for.”
Protests, some of which led to violent looting and rioting, have happened throughout Illinois in the wake of George Floyd's death in police custody in Minneapolis.
Pekau wants to have dine-in service for restaurants as soon as this Friday.
Pritzker said his plan was purposeful to closely watch the case numbers as things begin to open more and more with an eye on another possible spike.
“Now we know what the mitigations are that we can put in place,” Pritzker said. “We know how to manage through making sure that our healthcare system doesn’t get overwhelmed, but I pray and I think we should all pray that the fall doesn't bring the kind of spike that some people expect.”
In Springfield, Mayor Jim Lagnfelder said he continues his push to reopen earlier. Several restaurants are bucking the governor’s plan in the capital city and are allowing dine-in services anyway.