(The Center Square) – Bars and restaurants in Will and Kankakee counties won’t be able to have indoor service and there can’t be gatherings of more than 25 under new COVID-19 restrictions from Gov. J.B. Pritzker.
The restrictions on communities south of Chicago that the governor put on Region 7 of his latest COVID-19 plan kick in Wednesday after the administration said the region had an 8 percent COVID-19 positivity rate for more than three days.
Among the mitigation efforts Pritzker announced prohibit bars and restaurants from having indoor service, bans party buses, limits gatherings of 25 or more people and 25 percent capacity for casinos. The restrictions do not apply to schools.
"The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) continues to monitor each region in the state for several key indicators to identify early, but significant increases of COVID-19 transmission in Illinois, potentially signifying resurgence," IDPH said in a statement Monday evening. "Indicators include an increase in COVID-19 cases with a simultaneous decrease in hospital capacity, or three consecutive days greater than or equal to 8% test positivity rate (7 day rolling)."
State Rep. Mark Batinick, R-Plainfield, said on Facebook it's unclear where the increased metrics triggering Region 7 mitigations from the Pritzker administration come from.
"I'm not sure the source or reason for the increased positivity rate," Batinick said. "It is hard to explain that without context. A single hot spot tens of miles from our area could be the cause. According to my conversation with the administration [Monday], the only information I received was that there was higher spread among 20-29 year olds in the region.
"I was not given what part of the region has the most spread among that group," he added.
Batinick also said it's not a perfect science and is complex.
Meanwhile, the governor's office threatened more restrictions could be coming for the Metro East St. Louis region Sept. 2 if it doesn't drop its COVID-19 positivity rate.
The governor’s office put restrictions on capacity and business operations in Region 4 last week after it reported more than three days of 8 percent positivity.
Restrictions there will continue or even increase unless the rate drops below 6.5 percent, he said.
Pritzker plans a news conference from Will County at noon Tuesday.