(The Center Square) – A head-on collision between a car and a combine resulted in a fatality on a Missouri road already during this harvest season and the Missouri State Highway Patrol warns drivers of both farm machinery and other motorists to remain alert on the roads.
Farmers try to move equipment between fields using low traffic, gravel road, Andrea Rice of the Missouri Agribusiness Association told Center Square. But at times it is impossible to avoid using highways.
“For example, with our farming operation we have corn/soybean fields that are 20 miles apart,” said Rice, whose husband and father-in-law are farmers.
When she helped them move the combine, header and grain trucks from one field to the next, a small car started weaving in and out of the caravan of farm machinery.
“We were going up a hill and the car passed the grain truck and pulled out right in front of another vehicle, but [he] was able to get back in before there was a collision,” Rice said.
On Oct. 2 in Scotland County eight miles north of Arbela on County Road 759, an encounter between a John Deere Combine and a Ford box truck was more serious. The box truck struck the combine head-on, with the box truck catching fire. Its driver, Thomas R. Hurt, 27, of Quincy, Illinois, died on the scene, the incident report said.
In 2019, Missouri recorded 193 traffic crashes involving farm equipment, the Highway Patrol said in a news release. Three people were killed and 64 were injured.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reminded farmers to properly mark their farm machinery with lights and a slow-moving vehicle emblem when on the roadway, the Highway Patrol said in the release. If traffic backs up behind them in places where it’s difficult to safely pass, they are asked to pull onto the side of the road in a level area.
“Remember: Missouri law allows agricultural machinery and implements to be operated on state highways between the hours of sunset and sunrise for agricultural purposes provided such vehicles are equipped with the required lighting,” the Highway Patrol said in its release.
“The farmers who are moving the equipment on the roads are doing their best to get over and allow the other drivers around when it is safe,” Rice said. “They have loved ones who are waiting for their farmer to come home safe and unscathed. The equipment is big, bulky, and often hard to see out of. Please be patient with them as they’re doing their best to share the road.”
Equipment in the agriculture industry is big, obtrusive and won’t stop on a dime, she said.
“We know we aren’t moving as quickly as they would like. Oftentimes we wish we were faster, too,” Rice said.