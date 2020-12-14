(The Center Square) — Missouri could be incurring millions more in annual healthcare spending beginning next year after voters in August approved Medicaid expansion.
Problem is, the state anticipates significant pandemic-induced revenue declines just as the bill comes to pay for it.
Gov. Mike Parson announced Thursday consensus revenue estimates (CRE) for Fiscal Year 2022 (FY22), which begins July 1, 2021, that project a decrease in general revenue collections of 4.1 percent, or $418.8 million, compared to FY21.
“COVID-19 has had an overwhelming impact on our economy, but we are already making a strong recovery and remain optimistic for the coming year,” Parson said. “We look forward to working with the General Assembly this session to create a balanced and responsible budget for the people of Missouri.”
Net general revenue collections in FY22 are expected to be $9.78 billion, according to the CRE. The current fiscal year’s revenue projection is $10.2 billion.
The CRE was developed by state economists, the Governor’s Office, Senate Appropriations Chair Sen. Dan Hegeman, R-Cosby, and House Budget Chairman Rep. Cody Smith, R-Carthage. It is among projections used by lawmakers to craft the state’s operating budget.
“I am pleased we were able to arrive at a consensus revenue estimate for FY22,” Hegeman said. “The House, Senate, and Governor stand ready to work together to address the needs of Missourians as we recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.”
“We are in the midst of the most trying economic times in a generation,” Smith said. “Forecasting revenue growth is particularly challenging this year. Therefore, I'm pleased to put forward a conservative revenue estimate to which the House, Senate, and Governor have agreed.”
Smith said Wednesday the pandemic’s economic impacts will become vividly apparent in 2021 when tax receipts reflect the loss of closed businesses and income taxes from unemployed workers, noting 2020 deadlines for 2019 tax collections were delayed into the summer because of the pandemic.
Parson said FY21’s revised $10.2 billion revenue estimate “is artificially high due to the income tax filing date being moved from April 15 in FY20 to July 15 in FY21, resulting in two income tax filing dates in FY21. The FY22 estimate reflects a return to a single filing date in the fiscal year.”
Parson restricted $448 million from the state’s $38 billion FY21 budget that went into effect July 1. More than $130 million in funding, including $40 million in state revenues, have been allocated since.
On Friday, Parson signed House Bill 14, the $1.27 billion supplemental budget adopted by lawmakers in November. The funds came from the $3 billion in Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act money the state received in March.
The CRE does not, apparently, include an estimate of how much it will cost to provide subsidized health insurance to an additional 230,000 Missourians under the ballot measure adopted in August by a 53-46 percent margin to expand Medicaid under the Affordable Care Act (ACA).
Missouri voters agreed to expand Medicaid under the ACA to all adults under 65 who make less than 138% of the federal poverty line, 90 percent of covered by federal funding.
Medicaid spending routinely already consumes about one-third of the entire state’s budget, nearly $12 billion annually.
Under the ACA, the federal government pays 90 percent of Medicaid costs, creating conflicting estimates of how much it will actually cost Missouri taxpayers — or if will actually save the state money.
An analysis of the measure filed by state Auditor Nicole Galloway, a Democrat who Parson defeated in November’s gubernatorial election, says the expansion will either save $1 billion or cost $200 million.