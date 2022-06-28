(The Center Square) – If you watch TV, listen to the radio or use social media, you know a lot of money was spent on the Illinois primary election in 2022.
The election, which saw millions of dollars injected in from several billionaires, was one of the most expensive non-presidential races in American history.
Hedge fund manager and billionaire Ken Griffin pumped $50 million into Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin’s campaign for the GOP nomination for governor, and it appeared to be working, with Irvin leading the other candidates in early polling.
That is when the Democratic Governor's Association, funded partly by Gov. J.B. Pritzker, spent $30 million on advertising against the early frontrunner. The group ran ads attacking Irvin for his time as a criminal defense attorney. As a result, Pritzker was accused of meddling in the GOP primary.
Pritzker and the DGA’s plan appears to be that conservative state Sen. Darren Bailey would be one of the easier Republicans candidates to beat in November. The group ran ads that said Bailey’s policies “are too conservative for Illinois.”
“I think it’s obvious Gov. Pritzker thinks I’m the easiest candidate to beat, and my message to Gov. Pritzker is ‘be careful what you wish for because it’s coming right toward you,'” Bailey said after declaring victory Tuesday night.
Bailey had his own backer, wealthy businessman Dick Uihlein, who has given Bailey nearly $10 million in donations.
Despite being outspent, Bailey came away with the GOP nomination over Irvin and several other candidates.
Other Griffin-funded candidates didn’t fare well either, including John Milhiser for Secretary of State and Steve Kim for Attorney General, who both lost in the GOP primary.
Griffin recently announced he is relocating his hedge fund Citadel from Illinois to Miami, Florida.