(The Center Squre) – U.S. Rep. Mary Miller defeated her fellow Republican colleague, Rep. Rodney Davis, on Tuesday in the Republican primary for Illinois' 15th congressional district.
In the 6th Congressional District, Democratic incumbent Sean Casten also defeated a party colleague Tuesday, Marie Newman, the current incumbent in District 3.
After Illinois lost a seat in Congress because of declining population leading up to the 2020 census, the primary candidates in both races were forced to face colleagues in the state's newly redrawn districts.
Miller (58% of the vote) was declared the winner over Davis (42%).
Former President Donald Trump endorsed Miller in the race.
Newman (29%) conceded to Casten (68%), who suspended his campaign after his 17-year-old daughter died in her sleep two weeks ago.
At a Trump rally Saturday near Quincy, Miller stirred controversy when she called last week's U.S. Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe v. Wade “a victory for white life.”
On Monday, Miller said she misspoke.
"It is so clear that I stumbled saying right to life," Miller told WMAY.