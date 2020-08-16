(The Center Square) – Beginning on Tuesday in the Metro East area there won’t be any dancing or standing inside bars and restaurants allowed, and any group meetings or social events must be kept to no more than 25 people.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced Region 4 of his revised “Restore Illinois” plan in the wake of COVID-19 is reverting back to more restrictions because the region met “resurgence criteria” with three days of 8 percent positive COVID-19 cases.
“Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, I have made it clear that neither arbitrary dates on a calendar nor political pressure will dictate Illinois’ efforts to protect our people,” Pritzker said in a statement Sunday afternoon. “If the data shows we need to go backwards in our reopening, I won’t hesitate to tighten restrictions to protect our collective health.”
He said he made clear the trend of 8 percent positivity, which is the number of positive cases per the total number of tests done in a 24-hour period, was for three days in a row.
The region which includes Bond, Clinton, Madison, Monroe, Randolph, St. Clair and Washington counties has had increases and decreases in hospitalizations. A chart on the IDPH website shows the region had three to four "COVID-like illness admission" a day. The region also has 43 percent of ICU beds available and 32 percent of surgical beds available.
A statement from the governor’s office said things could get more strict.
“These measures will remain in effect over a 14-day period after which time more stringent mitigation measures, such as the closing of indoor bars and dining, can be implemented if metrics do not improve,” the governor’s office said.
Other restrictions the governor laid out that will take effect Tuesday include all bars closing at 11 p.m., reception halls closed, no party buses, reservations only for restaurants, no indoor dining greater than six per party, and the “removal of bar stools.”
Since the pandemic began, there have been more than 3.3 million COVID-19 tests performed with over 206,000 confirmed cases. More than 7,700 people have died from COVID-19. The state also reports a 95 percent recovery rate from the disease.