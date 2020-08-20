(Tje Center Square) – There’s growing criticism of how the Pritzker administration is doling out Business Interruption Grant, or BIG, dollars – not just from members of the Illinois statehouse, but also members of Illinois’ congressional delegation that approved the funds.
As part of the billions of dollars the federal government approved for Illinois back in March as part of the first COVID-19 relief package, millions were meant for economic stability payments. The BIG program was created by the state and gives the Pritzker administration the power to manage the funds through the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity.
The program “recognizes the enormous burden seen by businesses across Illinois as a result of COVID-19 and aims to bring immediate relief for businesses hit hardest,” DCEO said on it’s website.
About $60 million is dedicated from the now closed first round with over 2,600 businesses receiving grants ranging from $10,000 to $20,000.
State Rep. Charlie Meier, R-Okawville, said he knows of only 12 businesses that applied in his southern Illinois district that got BIG funds while a district in Chicago got more than 100. He said that’s not fair.
“We all represent the same amount of people in the state of Illinois so those grants should all be equally divided out by district,” Meier said.
DCEO said on its website that “BIG funding will continue to allocate a certain amount of funding for businesses in disproportionately impacted areas … which are areas that have been significantly impacted by COVID-19 and economic stresses.”
Meier said the Pritzker administration’s distribution is lopsided and his district’s businesses are still reeling from the first shutdown.
“We all had to shut down because of Chicago,” Meier said. “Now he’s making our businesses shut down here again. If they're not going to qualify for the BIG grants, why should they shut down for the governor's wishes?”
New COVID-19 mitigation measures kicked Tuesday in for Region 4, which is the Metro East St. Louis area and several rural counties. The new measures included decreased occupancy and operating hours for bars and restaurants and the closure of reception halls, among other things, such as a prohibition on dancing and bar stool placement.
U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis, who voted for the federal funds, said allowing the state to control the funds was a mistake.
“If we were able to go back in time and vote on that legislation again, I don’t think we would have allowed the governor to be the distribution point because it’s failed so miserably here,” said Davis, R-Taylorville. “I think if we would look back we would probably want to have more direct federal involvement in getting those dollars to our communities. That’s something that, as we think about in the future, that if there’s any other local funding in any possible bill, that’s something I’m going to insist on.”
“The first round [of $47 million] includes more than $10 million for businesses downstate, with a significant amount of relief for these communities on the way as 50 percent of remaining funds are earmarked for downstate communities,” DCEO spokesperson Lauren Huffman said. “DCEO is actively working with businesses and communities around the state to encourage more applications in future rounds and investing in outreach programs that will ensure any business who needs it can get assistance with meeting core application requirements.”
It’s unclear when the next round will be distributed.
A full list of the first round of grants can be found here.