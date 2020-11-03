(The Center Square) – Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan spent millions of dollars in state House districts typically held by Republicans this election from state Democratic Party coffers.
If Madigan is successful in adding to the party's majority in the House, it could help him hold on to the Speaker's gavel for another two years.
Via the Democratic Party of Illinois, Democratic Majority, a political ally, or Friends of Michael J. Madigan, the long-time legislative and political leader has funded a handful of races at dollar amounts far exceeding previous cycles.
In the 41st District, Democrat Janet Yang-Rohr received $2,475,640.33 as of Tuesday, $1,556,638.74 of that coming from parties directly controlled by Madigan, to unseat Rep. Grant Wehrli, a Naperville Republican who’s been in office since 2015.
Just northeast of the 41st lies the 48th District, where Democrat Terra Costa-Howard was helped by $684,056.51, with much of that coming from Madigan-allied political committees.
The 54th District saw incumbent Tom Morrison, a conservative Republican first elected in 2011, face Democrat Maggie Trevor. The Rolling Meadows market research consultant received $1,150,116.21 in total campaign donations this cycle, $554,763.58 from Madigan’s committees. In 2018, Trevor lost to Morrison by just 43 votes.
In the far-west suburban 97th District, Plainfield Republican incumbent Mark Batinick faced Democrat Harry Benton, who benefited from $1,872,942.54 in total donations, $554,763.58 of which came from Madigan-controlled committees.
"It's been nearly $2 million of disinformation," Batinick said.
Batinick had been vocal about the political funds and what it would mean if Benton got a chance to vote for House Speaker in January.
“My opponent was another vote for the speaker and that's why [Madigan] wanted [Benton] to win so desperately,” Batinick said.
With all but provisional ballots counted, Batinick said he was "very confident" he would win. Just before midnight Tuesday, Batinick was ahead of Benton by more than 2,800 votes, according to preliminary results. Batinick won by 700 votes in 2016.
Elections law in Illinois allows for unlimited transfers of money from a political candidate and their respective political party committees, something reform advocates say gives party leaders outsized power.
Madigan has been Speaker of the House since 1983 with exception of two years when Republicans took the majority.