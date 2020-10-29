(The Center Square) – The ball is now in the court of local school boards, which will make the final decision on the winter basketball season.
On Wednesday, Springfield’s Lanphier High School Boys Basketball Coach Blake Turner told WMAY after the governor prohibited basketball, some of his players were getting recruitment calls from out-of-state prep schools.
“And I’ve talked to coaches in other parts of the state, far north and far south and they’ve experienced the same thing in both places,” Turner said.
He said the Illinois High School Association going against the governor to give local districts the ability to allow basketball is a glimmer of hope.
Springfield District 186 School Board President Scott McFarland said allowing basketball would be a difficult decision.
“I’m disappointed that IHSA punted in basically saying ‘yeah, we’re going to do it, but it’s up to the school boards,’ but I guess the school boards are going to have to be the adults in the room, so that’s what we’re going to do,” McFarland said.
He worried about the possible spread of COVID-19 during the basketball season.
In the Alton school district, where students recently started a hybrid model of instruction after being fully remote, Superintendent Kristie Baumgartner said they’ll be evaluating the issue closely.
“We’re still trying to gather additional information and find time to meet as a team and discuss what the options are,” Baumgartner said.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Thursday repeated his warning that there could be legal liabilities if local districts go against his administration's guidance. He urged districts to follow his rules.
“Even the high-risk sports, there are things that they can do,” Pritzker said. “It’s not like we’re shutting the sports down. But these are all being moved in the spring with the hope that … we’ll be seeing that vaccines and treatments that will be effective.”
The IHSA plan would allow games to begin in late November.