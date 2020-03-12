Governor to provide coronavirus updates at 2:30 p.m. today (12:12 p.m.)
Gov. J.B. Pritzker will hold a news conference at 2:30 p.m. today in Chicago along with state and local health officials to provide the latest updates on coronavirus in Illinois.
Watch live here: https://livestream.com/blueroomstream/events/9034583
Gun owner lobbying day postponed (11:19 a.m.)
Illinois Gun Owner Lobby Day has been postponed.
The Illinois State Rifle Association said it plans to reschedule the April 1 I-GOLD event to May 13.
The Illinois Secretary of State's Office has asked advocacy organizations to cancel lobby days at the capitol until further notice over fears of spreading COVID-19.
IHSA to limit fans at playoffs, state tournament (11:11 a.m.)
The Illinois High School Association announced Thursday that it will limit attendance at the remaining games in the 2020 IHSA Boys Basketball State Series and other sporting events to reduce the potential spread of COVID-19.
Sixty spectators per school are allowed in the arena for each game of the Class 1A and Class 2A Boys Basketball State Finals this weekend.
On Wednesday, the NBA canceled its season. The announcement came after a member of the Utah Jazz tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the new virus.
Schools, colleges, universities suspend classes, move online (10:54)
Classes have been suspended or moved online at schools, colleges and universities across the state amid concerns about the spread of a new coronavirus.
Western Illinois University joined a growing list of universities that have canceled classes. On Thursday, WIU said classes would be canceled from March 14 to March 20. After that, classes are set to resume in an alternative format. That will until at least April 3, WIU officials announced.
The University of Illinois System, Northwestern University and Illinois State University said Wednesday that classes would be moved to online formats.
A number of public and private K-12 schools have also closed, including Dundee-Crown High School in Carpentersville.