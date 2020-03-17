(The Center Square) –
Oberweis gives statement in 14th District win (10:13 p.m.)
Jim Oberweis, Republican candidate for Congress in the 14th District, is issuing the following statement on his victory in the Republican Primary:
"This has been a spirited and well fought campaign. I have been disappointed in the negative tone that the campaign has taken, but all of that is behind us. Now is the time for us as Republicans to come together and finish the mission which is to defeat Lauren Underwood in November.
I thank everyone who came out and voted today, both Republicans and Democrats, as there are many public health concerns weighing heavily on people’s minds. I would also like to thank all of my volunteers, family and staff.
Finally, I thank the election judges, the county clerks and their staff who work hard every year to make our elections successful but particularly the work they did today under very stressful conditions with all of the coronavirus concerns. Thanks to all of them for their hard work.
Our country is in tumultuous times, and with Americans facing a great series of challenges in these coming weeks and months, I intend to make my case to the the voters of the 14th district that I am the candidate with the business and life experience we need in DC so our country fully recovers from this national crisis."
Ives projected to win U.S. House District 6 primary (10:07 p.m.)
Jeanne Ives is projected to win in the Republican primary in the U.S. House District 6.
Ives is projected to beat opponent Jay Kinzler by a wide margin in the primary contest.
Curran projected to win Republican U.S. Senate primary (9:41 p.m.)
Mark Curran is projected to the U.S. Senate primary over Peggy Hubbard.
With 70 percent of precincts reporting, Curran leads with 41.9 percent of the vote to Hubbard's 22.3 percent.
In Peoria, with 82 percent of the precincts tallied Curran leads 33 percent to Hubbard’s 23.8 percent. DeKalb County has fully reported. There, Curran leads 43.6 percent to Hubbard's 18.6 percent.
Madison County has a tight race between Hubbard and Curran. With 78 percent of the precincts counted there, Hubbard has a narrow lead with 33.3 percent to Curran’s 32.2 percent.
In Effingham County, Premier Broadcasting reports Peggy Hubbard leading there with 604 votes to Curran’s 503. The 51st state resolution for Effingham county passed with 1,898 votes in favor, 865 opposed, or 68 to 31 percent.
Jefferson County wants to split Chicago from rest of state (9:22 p.m.)
Cook County has 75 percent of its precincts counted with about 20 percent voter turnout. In the GOP U.S. Senate nomination race Curran leads there with 51.6 percent of the vote to Hubbards 16.7 percent. Marshal is in third with 12 percent.
With nearly every precinct counted in Champaign County, Curran has the lead with 31.8 percent to Hubbard's 27 percent.
DeKalb County has 24 percent precincts reporting with 14 percent turnout. Curran leads that county with 53 percent of the vote.
In Sangamon County, nearly all precincts have been counted and there’s about 21 percent turnout. Curran leads with 36.4 percent over Tarter’s 34.4 percent. Voters seems to be rejecting a $39.5 million bond referenda for the New Berlin School district, but 73 percent of voters in Williamsville School District approved a $40 million schools bonding issue. Also in Sangamon County voters in Gardner Township have vote no to continuing prohibition, meaning that community can welcome liquor sales.
In Jefferson County, with all precincts counted, Hubbard leads with nearly 32 percent of the vote. Curran follows with 28 percent.
In Jefferson County, there was also a ballot referenda that asked voters if Cook County and Chicago should be separated from the rest of the state. That won with 74 percent of the vote, or over 5,000 votes cast, in support.
Oberweis holds on to early lead in U.S. House District 14 contest (9:07 p.m.)
In the Republican primary fo the U.S. House District 14, Jim Oberweis is carrying a slight lead over Sue Rezin and Catalina Lauf.
With 52 percent of precincts reporting, Oberweis had about 25 percent of the vote, just ahead of Rezin (23 percent) and Lauf (22 percent).
Low turnout in some counties amid coronavirus concerns (8:45 p.m.)
With 60 percent totals coming out of Cook County, Mark Curran, leading with 52 percent for the Republican U.S. Senate nomination. Peggy Hubbard trails with 16 percent. Voter turnout with about 60 percent of precincts counted is around 16 percent in Cook County so far. Totals from Chicago’s election board have not been updated.
Peoria has around 40 percent precincts reporting with Curran leading 34 percent to Hubbard’s 25 percent. Voter turnout there is at about 13.4 percent.
Numbers out of Madison County have 42 percent of precincts counted. Hubbard has a narrow lead in the GOP race with 33 percent to Curran’s 32 percent. Robert Marshall trails there with 16 percent.
With 56 percent of the precincts reporting in Sangamon County, there’s been about 13 percent turnout of registered voters. Curran has a narrow lead of 36 percent over Tarter’s 34.5 percent.
In DuPage County, only 3 percent of precincts have been reported online and preliminary numbers have Curran leading Hubbard 55 to 17 percent. Robert Marshal and Tom Tarter tied at around 10.5 percent.
Biden thanks Illinois after primary win (8:21 p.m.)
Biden posted a message on Twitter that said “Thank you, Illinois!”
He’s set to get 93 delegates from Illinois, bringing his total to 1,121. Sanders could go into the national convention with 46 from Illinois, with a total 839 so far. Candidates need 1,991 to win the nomination.
With around 17 percent of precincts reporting in Peoria County, Biden continues his lead over Sanders, 65 to 26 percent. In the race for the Republican nomination for U.S. Senate, Curran has 37 percent over Tom Tarter’s 33 percent. Hubbard has 18 percent.
With 23 percent precincts reporting in Sangamon County, Biden has 58 percent. Sanders has 32.5 percent. Curran leads the GOP Senate race there with Tom Tarter following.
In DuPage County, Biden has a commanding lead over Sanders with preliminary numbers of 63 percent to 27 percent. Also in DuPage County, Mark Curran is leading over Peggy Hubbard and Tom Tarter.
In Champaign County, preliminary numbers being updated online have Bernie Sanders leading Biden 52 percent to 41 percent. For Republicans vying to be the U.S. Senate Candidate, Mark Curran is leading in early numbers 33 percent to Peggy Hubbard’s 30 percent.
Ives gets early lead in U.S. House District 6 (8:19 p.m.)
Jeanne Ives jumped out to an early lead in the Republican primary in the U.S. House District 6.
With 9 percent of precincts reporting, Ives had 65 percent of the vote to opponent Jay Kinzler's 35 percent.
Curran's lead continues over Hubbard (8:04 p.m.)
In Illinois U.S. Senate primary, Mark Curran continues to build on his early lead over Peggy Hubbard.
With 9 percent of precincts reporting, Curran had 45 percent of the votes and Hubbard had about 20 percent.
Updated numbers from DuPage, Champaign counties (7:49 p.m.)
In DuPage County, Biden has a commanding lead over Sanders with preliminary numbers of 63 percent to 27 percent. Also in DuPage County, Mark Curran is leading over Peggy Hubbard and Tom Tarter.
In Champaign County, preliminary numbers being updated online have Bernie Sanders leading Biden 52 percent to 41 percent. For Republicans vying to be the U.S. Senate Candidate, Mark Curran is leading in early numbers 33 percent to Peggy Hubbard’s 30 percent.
Curran jumps out to early lead in Senate contest (7:38 p.m.)
In Peoria County, they’ve counted some mail in ballots and early voting. For Democratic presidential nominations, Joe Biden has a large advantage over Bernie Sanders in those ballots. Also in Peoria County, Republicans who voted early or mailed in ballots are more in favor of Mark Curran with Peggy Hubbard following and Tom Tarter rounding up the top three. These are only mail in and early voting totals as more precincts start to report.
In Sangamon County initial numbers coming in have Democrat Joe Biden leading with nearly 60 percent of the votes tallied so far over Bernie Sanders’ 28 percent. For Republicans running for the U.S. Senate nomination, Mark Curran is leading in Sangamon County but just barely over Tom Tarter.
Biden projected to win Illinois, Florida primaries (7:33 p.m.)
Former Vice President Joe Biden increased his lead Tuesday in the race for the Democratic nomination for president, beating Vermont U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders in the Illinois presidential preference primary.
The Associated Press called the Illinois contest in Biden's favor early Tuesday.
Mail-in votes could sway outcome in tight races (7:25 p.m.)
Numbers are starting to come in from polls across the state, however there are several polling places in the Chicago-area that are being kept open until 8 p.m.
Illinois State Board of Elections spokesman Matt Dietrich said he didn’t hear too many concerns other than some voters complaining there wasn’t hand sanitizer, but he said local officials worked to remedy concerns. He also said there was a shortage of election judges in some places, even with counties like DuPage offering increase pay from $175 to $200 for judges.
But, one thing he said is obvious is an increase in the number of early votes and mail-in ballots that have been sent and already received from four years ago.
“Those are drastic changes,” Dietrich said. “600,000 early votes compared to 423,000 early votes. 296,000 mail ballots mailed out compared to 162,000. That’s a huge increase and that is almost all attributable to coronavirus concerns.”
He said state and local elections officials really hammered on early voting and mail-in balloting in the past few weeks.
With that increase in the number of such ballots, Dietrich said that could impact some tight races.
“As long as they’re postmarked by election day, on or before election day, they can be counted up to two weeks after election day, so you will have up to 160,000 mail votes still tricking in," he said. "That could make a big difference in a lot of races.”
The state board will certify official results April 17, once all the mail in and provisional ballots are sorted and counted.
Illinois voters head to the polls
Illinois voters took to the polls across the state in the face of the growing coronavirus pandemic.
Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland and Ohio delayed their primary elections. Gov. J.B. Pritzker said Illinois’ elections must go on.
“Free and open elections are the structural support of our democracy,” Pritzker said last week. “One of the most important duties that I have as governor is to do everything in my power to make sure elections proceed forward as planned.”
Arizona and Florida also went forward with their primaries on Tuesday.
Illinois’ polls opened Tuesday morning across the state despite Chicago elections officials asking the governor to postpone the election. They said more than 850 election workers called off amid coronavirus concerns. That forced the move of 80 polling locations.
Pritzker was asked Tuesday about working with officials there to get election judges in place.
“Yes we offered the national guard to come in plain clothes to offer as potential election judges, or to volunteer at polling places should they need it. They did not want that,” Pritzker said.
He also said local officials rejected using a youth program with people eligible to be election judges.
Local election officials across the state took a variety of steps to ensure voters voted in clean polling places. Those steps included disinfecting regularly touched surfaces, including voting machines. Many election judges were wearing gloves when handing out ballots.
The Illinois State Board of Elections said Tuesday there were 600,000 early votes cast. That is 200,000 more than in 2016’s primary. There have been 296,000 mail ballots sent to voters, which is 130,000 more than four years ago.
How concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic will impact the overall outcome remains to be seen. The elections board said despite 47 percent turnout in 2016, the average turnout over the last five presidential primaries has been 33 percent.
Poll across the state close at 7 p.m.
While a lot of national attention will be on who will be the winner of the Illinois Democratic primary for the presidential nomination, there is a statewide primary for the Republican nominee who face Democratic U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin in November.
For those across the state that did select a Republican ballot, they were asked to choose from five candidates to get the party’s nomination.
“It’s marred by the coronavirus, but I’m hopeful and prayerful that people will get out there and vote to see fit to put me up against Dick Durbin,” candidate Peggy Hubbard said.
Dr. Tom Tarter used social media to make his pitch.
“We need a safe drug supply,” Tarter said. “We need a reliable drug supply. Having all our drugs produced in China, I believe, is a security concern.”
Casey Chlebek also took to social media to lay out some of his positions in the days leading up to the primary.
“I will never allow anyone to challenge the Second Amendment rights, our constitutional right for private citizens to bear arms for a very clear purpose which is to defend ourselves when our life is in danger,” Chlebek said.
Robert Marshall is another Republican who wants to take on Durbin.
“I come from the private sector, like you, and my platform reflects that,” Marshall said. “I’m for a flat federal income tax. I’m also for pension reform and term limits, 12 years for a Senator max. I’m also the only candidate that believes abortion should remain legal up to at least 20 weeks. I for legalized marijuana and I’m for the ERA for womens’ rights.”
Former Lake County Sheriff Marc Curran is also on the ballot for Republicans.
There are also contested Democratic and Republican races for the U.S. Congress all across the state, including incumbent Democrats Bobby Rush, Robin Kelly, Daniel Lipinski, Mike Quigley, Danny Davis, Raja Krishnamoorthi and Bill Foster.
No incumbent Republican U.S. Representatives have primary opponents. Seven congressional districts do have multiple Republicans vying to take on an incumbent Democrat.
In Illinois’ 14th Congressional District seven Republicans, including two state lawmakers, will be vying to take on Democratic incumbent Lauren Underwood. With the retirement of John Shimkus from Illinois 15th congressional district, there are four Republicans and four Democrats aiming to be considered for the seat in November.
There are 125 referenda on ballots across the state.
“A fair number of them are municipal advisory referenda asking should there be cannabis sold within the village limits, or city limits,” state elections board spokesman Matt Dietrich said.
There are 39 different referenda dealing with taxes. Seventeen questions deal with some kind of bond issue on a local level. Three counties had a nonbinding question about splitting Chicago from the rest of the state.