(The Center Square) – The list of about 170 different semi-automatic guns now banned in Illinois could change with state police granted the authority to update the list “as needed.”
Possession of guns legally purchased before Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed the measure Tuesday are grandfathered in, but owners must eventually register each weapon’s serial number. Illinois State Police are to develop the registry with gun owners required to comply by Jan. 1, 2024. Violations could be a Class 2 felony.
Long gun magazines of more than 10 rounds and handgun magazines of more than 15 rounds are banned in the state of Illinois. Those don’t have to be registered, but are grandfathered. However, violations of having them outside of private property is a petty offense with a fine of $1,000 for each infraction.
Gun-owner rights' groups plan to sue but the measure is in effect absent any court orders.
While the legislation lays out a list of the banned firearms, House Speaker Emanuel “Chris” Welch said the law gives Illinois State Police some leeway.
“It strengthens the assault weapons ban by also allowing Illinois State Police to update the list as needed,” Welch said.
The legislation says that “No later than October 1, 2023, and every October 1 thereafter, the Illinois State Police shall, via rulemaking, identify, publish, and make available on its website, the list of assault weapons subject to an endorsement affidavit.”
“The list shall identify, but is not limited to, the copies, duplicates, variants, and altered facsimiles of the assault weapons … and shall be consistent with the definition of ‘assault weapon’ identified” in the law.
The list of guns in the law are below.
Rifles:
AK, AK47, AK47S, AK–74, AKM, AKS, ARM,
MAK90, MISR, NHM90, NHM91, SA85, SA93, Vector Arms
AK–47, VEPR, WASR–10, and WUM.
IZHMASH Saiga AK.
MAADI AK47 and ARM.
Norinco 56S, 56S2, 84S, and 86S.
Poly Technologies AK47 and AKS.
SKS with a detachable magazine.
AR–10.
AR–15.
Alexander Arms Overmatch Plus 16.
Armalite M15 22LR Carbine.
Armalite M15–T.
Barrett REC7.
Beretta AR–70.
Black Rain Ordnance Recon Scout.
Bushmaster ACR.
Bushmaster Carbon 15.
Bushmaster MOE series.
Bushmaster XM15.
Chiappa Firearms MFour rifles.
Colt Match Target rifles.
CORE Rifle Systems CORE15 rifles.
Daniel Defense M4A1 rifles.
Devil Dog Arms 15 Series rifles.
Diamondback DB15 rifles.
DoubleStar AR rifles.
DPMS Tactical rifles.
DSA Inc. ZM–4 Carbine.
Heckler & Koch MR556.
High Standard HSA–15 rifles.
Jesse James Nomad AR–15 rifle.
Knight's Armament SR–15.
Lancer L15 rifles.
MGI Hydra Series rifles.
Mossberg MMR Tactical rifles.
Noreen Firearms BN 36 rifle.
Olympic Arms.
POF USA P415.
Precision Firearms AR rifles.
Remington R–15 rifles.
Rhino Arms AR rifles.
Rock River Arms LAR–15 or Rock River
Arms LAR–47.
Sig Sauer SIG516 rifles and MCX rifles.
Smith & Wesson M&P15 rifles.
Stag Arms AR rifles.
Sturm, Ruger & Co. SR556 and AR–556 rifles.
Uselton Arms Air-Lite M–4 rifles.
Windham Weaponry AR rifles.
WMD Guns Big Beast.
Yankee Hill Machine Company, Inc.
YHM–15 rifles.
Barrett M107A1.
Barrett M82A1.
Beretta CX4 Storm.
Calico Liberty Series.
CETME Sporter.
Daewoo K–1, K–2, Max 1, Max 2, AR 100, and
AR 110C.
Fabrique Nationale/FN Herstal FAL, LAR, 22
FNC, 308 Match, L1A1 Sporter, PS90, SCAR, and FS2000.
Feather Industries AT–9.
Galil Model AR and Model ARM.
Hi-Point Carbine.
HK–91, HK–93, HK–94, HK–PSG–1, and HK USC.
IWI TAVOR, Galil ACE rifle.
Kel-Tec Sub-2000, SU–16, and RFB.
SIG AMT, SIG PE–57, Sig Sauer SG 550, Sig
Sauer SG 551, and SIG MCX.
Springfield Armory SAR–48.
Steyr AUG.
Sturm, Ruger & Co. Mini-14 Tactical Rifle
M–14/20CF.
All Thompson rifles, including the following:
Thompson M1SB.
Thompson T1100D.
Thompson T150D.
Thompson T1B.
Thompson T1B100D.
Thompson T1B50D.
Thompson T1BSB.
Thompson T1–C.
Thompson T1D.
Thompson T1SB.
Thompson T5.
Thompson T5100D.
Thompson TM1.
Thompson TM1C.
UMAREX UZI rifle.
UZI Mini Carbine, UZI Model A Carbine, and
UZI Model B Carbine.
Valmet M62S, M71S, and M78.
Vector Arms UZI Type.
Weaver Arms Nighthawk.
Wilkinson Arms Linda Carbine.
Pistols:
All AK types, including the following:
Centurion 39 AK pistol.
CZ Scorpion pistol.
Draco AK–47 pistol.
HCR AK–47 pistol.
IO Inc. Hellpup AK–47 pistol.
Krinkov pistol.
Mini Draco AK–47 pistol.
PAP M92 pistol.
Yugo Krebs Krink pistol.
All AR types, including the following:
American Spirit AR–15 pistol.
Bushmaster Carbon 15 pistol.
Chiappa Firearms M4 Pistol GEN II.
CORE Rifle Systems CORE15 Roscoe pistol.
Daniel Defense MK18 pistol.
DoubleStar Corporation AR pistol.
DPMS AR–15 pistol.
Jesse James Nomad AR–15 pistol.
Olympic Arms AR–15 pistol.
Osprey Armament MK–18 pistol.
POF USA AR pistols.
Rock River Arms LAR 15 pistol.
Uselton Arms Air-Lite M–4 pistol.
Calico pistols.
DSA SA58 PKP FAL pistol.
Encom MP–9 and MP–45.
Heckler & Koch model SP–89 pistol.
Intratec AB–10, TEC–22 Scorpion, TEC–9, and
TEC–DC9.
IWI Galil Ace pistol, UZI PRO pistol.
Kel-Tec PLR 16 pistol.
All MAC types, including the following:
MAC–10.
MAC–11.
Masterpiece Arms MPA A930 Mini Pistol,
MPA460 Pistol, MPA Tactical Pistol, and MPA Mini
Tactical Pistol.
Military Armament Corp. Ingram M–11.
Velocity Arms VMAC.
Sig Sauer P556 pistol.
Sites Spectre.
All Thompson types, including the following:
Thompson TA510D.
Thompson TA5.
All UZI types, including Micro-UZI.
Shotguns:
DERYA Anakon MC–1980, Anakon SD12.
Doruk Lethal shotguns.
Franchi LAW–12 and SPAS 12.
All IZHMASH Saiga 12 types, including the following:
IZHMASH Saiga 12.
IZHMASH Saiga 12S.
IZHMASH Saiga 12S EXP–01.
IZHMASH Saiga 12K.
IZHMASH Saiga 12K–030.
IZHMASH Saiga 12K–040 Taktika.
Streetsweeper.
Striker 12.