(The Center Square) – Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said she will not change how she conducts business in the wake of several alderpeople saying they would not seek reelection.
Over the past few weeks, over a dozen Chicago City Council members have decided to retire or pursue other positions rather than run for reelection, including, most recently, former council chair Susan Sadlowski Garza.
Fourth ward Ald. Sophia King will run for mayor instead of running for council, joining 6th ward Ald. Roderick Sawyer. Fifth ward Ald. Leslie Hariston will retire, and so will Garza. George Cardenas will step down, and Raymond Lopez will also run for mayor opposite Lightfoot.
Ald. Tom Tunney and Michele Smith announced recently that they would not run for reelection. Ald. James Cappleman, and Ald. Harry Osterman have both announced they will be retiring.
Lightfoot was asked about the departures on Wednesday and said the job is tough.
"This is a tough environment to be in government, to be a public servant, and many are just deciding to do something else," Lightfoot said.
Lightfoot also said she would not be shocked to see more members leave.
"I think people are making decisions that are in the best interests of themselves and their families," Lightfoot said. "I expect to see more announcements in the coming days or weeks."
Lightfoot was asked about possible damaged relationships with the council members and if she would change how she conducts her business.
"I am 60 years old, and I am not going to change who I am," Lightfoot said. "I will continue to push people, sometimes out of their comfort zone because that is what the people demand of us."
She said she thinks the board has been able to accomplish many things together.
"We have done tremendous things over the three-plus years that I have been mayor, things to benefit our residents," Lightfoot said. "We are not going to agree on every issue, but we do not have to. It is a democracy. We debate, and then we compromise."
The elections for the Chicago City Council will be in February.