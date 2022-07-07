(The Center Square) – It's possible the Chicago Bears could move operations to recently purchased property in Arlington Heights once their lease on Soldier Field is up.
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot is looking to entice the Bears to stay put with taxpayer-funded improvements to the stadium.
A mayoral committee is expected to recommend that the city explore the option of putting a dome atop Soldier Field to make the facility more attractive to potential users, including the Chicago Bears.
The new idea was explained by Lightfoot during an interview with 670 The Score. She suggested additions, including a dome that could cost taxpayers anywhere from $450 million to $1.5 billion.
Lightfoot said she hopes to improve the fan experience in one of the NFL's worst stadiums.
"When it comes to Soldier Field, it's no secret that we need to significantly improve the fan experience," Lightfoot said. "It takes too long to get there, it's too hard to get there, and if you are on the west side of the stadium or one of the endzones, frankly, it's a crappy experience."
The Bears moved to Soldier Field in 1971, which underwent renovations in the early 2000s. The Bears' lease at Soldier Field is up in 2033, but the team can pay $84 million for an early release in 2026.
State Rep. William Davis, D-Hazel Crest, suggested a different plan due to the high amount of taxpayer funding that would be involved.
"If we want to keep the Bears within the city limits, is it time to start discussing building a new stadium for the Chicago Bears," Davis told The Center Square. "Possibly on the Southeast side of Chicago, at the old U.S.S. sight."
In January, the Bears offered to buy the old Arlington Heights race track for $197.2 million, fueling speculation of a possible multi-billion dollar stadium being constructed there.