In this Oct. 28, 2018, file photo, fans wait for an NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and New York Jets at Soldier Field in Chicago. A potential move by the Bears from the lakefront stadium has been picking up steam in recent weeks, after the team announced a bid to purchase Arlington International Racecourse. The famed thoroughbred track in the village of Arlington Heights sits about 30 miles northwest of Soldier Field on a 326-acre plot of land owned by Churchill Downs Inc. that is for sale.