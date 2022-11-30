(The Center Square) – Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot is joining an already crowded field of candidates in her bid for a second term.
Lightfoot, elected to her first term in 2018, filed her petition on the final day she could. Also filing Monday were U.S. Rep. Jesus "Chuy" Garcia, D-Chicago, and Ald. Rod Sawyer.
Ten candidates will be running against the incumbent mayor, which will trigger a primary election in February.
Kam Buckner, a member of the Illinois House of Representatives, Frederick Collins, a law enforcement officer, and Ja'Mal Green, an activist, are among those who filed. Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson is also in the race.
Also filing is Ald. Sophia King and freelance counselor Johnny Lagalbo.
Paul Vallas, former chief executive officer of Chicago Public Schools and candidate for mayor in 2019, will run again, as well as Willie Wilson, businessman and candidate for mayor of Chicago in 2015 and 2019.
The candidates needed 12,500 signatures to get on the ballot.
Lightfoot has been quiet about her bid for reelection as she claims to focus on city business. However, when asked about the candidates, Lightfoot said her record speaks for itself.
"I think I have a record of accomplishment over these last three and a half years that demonstrates real progress and delivery for the residents of this city," Lightfoot said in October.
Garcia was the final person to file his petition, and will be the last name on the ballot. Some voters have urged Garcia to get his name on the ballot through an online petition started by supporters.
Garcia initially did not say he would run but told ABC 7 that it was time for something different.
"I think if you ask voters across Chicagoland and other taxpayers, they are ready for a change," Garcia said.
A lottery will be held on Dec. 6th to see which candidate will be first on the ballot for the Feb. 28 primary election. The citywide election is April 4.