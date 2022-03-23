(The Center Square) – Rural fire departments in Illinois are battling more than house fires. They're also fighting a shortage of volunteers.
In an effort to bolster the ranks, legislation is being proposed at the Illinois statehouse that would provide a $500 tax credit for would-be volunteers.
During a news conference Wednesday, Margaret Vaughn, director of government affairs with the Illinois Firefighter's Association, said the shortage of volunteers is real and points to a recent 100-unit apartment fire.
“Under [National Fire Protection Association] standards, that would require 30 firefighters … five showed up,” Vaughn said.
To qualify for the proposed income tax credit, a volunteer must serve at least nine months a year and cannot earn more than $10,000 a year for their volunteer services during the taxable year. The proposed tax credit cannot reduce a taxpayer’s liability to less than zero.
Kevin Schott, a director with the IFA, said volunteer firefighters do more than respond to fires.
“I rely on them as my volunteers when a tornado comes through,” Schott said. “The firefighters are out there doing the bulk of the job. The impact not only to the individual communities but its an impact to the county as well, these lack of volunteers.”
State Sen. Christopher Belt, D-Swansea, sponsored Senate Bill 3027 that passed the Senate by a 51-0 vote last month and will be considered in the House Revenue and Finance Committee Thursday.
“Many communities are using paid on-call firefighters who respond from home and receive just a small stipend or maybe minimum wage,” Belt said.
The measure would cost the state in the neighborhood of $20 million, but Vaughn believes it is an important investment.
“Billions of taxpayer dollars are saved, which these communities are capped out with the property taxes,” Vaughn said. “It would be catastrophic without these firefighters.”
Other states that offer a similar credit include New York, Iowa and Maryland.