(The Center Square) – A measure to require newly built residential buildings in Illinois to be electric vehicle capable is being criticized by some as government overreach.
House Bill 3125 passed the Illinois House on Thursday and would require home builders to make new and renovated structures meet certain wiring requirements to be able to charge electric vehicles.
Under the measure from state Rep. Robyn Gabel, D-Evanston, a certain number of spaces would also have to be “electric vehicle ready,” meaning they contain receptacles with the necessary voltage to install an EV charging station.
“We should be doing everything we can to cultivate an electric vehicle economy in this state, and this is one more way we can do that,” said state Rep. Mike Zalewski, D-Riverside.
State Rep. Tim Butler, R-Springfield, who notes that the Illinois Home Builders Association and Illinois Realtors are opposed to the legislation, believes the measure will drive up housing costs.
“I think once again we are taking the wrong approach,” said Butler. “I think we should be working with the EV industry to try to find incentives like we have done in other ways like we did with the REV Act.”
The Reimagining Electric Vehicles in Illinois Act (REV Illinois Act) offers incentives to expand or relocate to the state for companies that manufacture EVs and EV parts, like batteries and charging stations.
“The REV Act focused on electric vehicles and we are making it easier for people to acquire an electric vehicle and to find a charging station across the state,” said Gov. J.B. Pritzker in February.
State Rep. Dan Caulkins, R-Decatur, said it is another example of government overreach by telling people how to build their homes.
“The free market will dictate what’s needed and necessary,” said Caulkins. “This is an example of why Illinois is not a friendly place to come and live.”