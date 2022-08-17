(The Center Square) – A public interest advocate says a lawsuit filed against an East Coast gas company for "greenwashing" methane gas should send a message to gas companies in Illinois.
A first-of-its-kind lawsuit has been filed against Washington Gas alleging the company is misleading customers on the environmental impacts of natural gas.
U.S. PIRG Education Fund, Environment America Research & Policy Center, which are national affiliates of Illinois PIRG Education Fund and Environment Illinois Research and Education Center, and ClientEarth claim Washington Gas, which delivers methane gas to more than one million residential, commercial and industrial customers, has violated Washington, D.C.’s consumer protection laws.
“There is a problem when businesses are not actually taking appropriate actions to reduce their environmental impact but still selling the public as if they were,” said Abe Scarr, Illinois Director of PIRG. “That's greenwashing and we think at least in the D.C. example that it is a violation of the law.”
The groups said they have found similar greenwashing of the environmental impacts of methane gas in customer-facing communications by Illinois-based Peoples Gas, including the claim that “choosing gas is better for the environment.”
“We are not a party to this lawsuit and have not seen the lawsuit. Separately, we are unaware of any claim of 'greenwashing' associated with our work. Any such claim would be false,” Peoples Gas spokesman David Schwartz said in a statement.
Nicor did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The Marcellus Drilling News out of New York, an advocate for Northeast shale drilling, didn’t hold back on its opposition to the lawsuit. The publication called the groups involved in the lawsuit the “radicalized environmental left” and described their war on fossil energy as “disgusting and insane.”
According to jdsupra.com, the Inflation Reduction Act Methane Emissions Reduction Program includes both carrots and sticks to reduce oil and gas sector methane emissions. The carrot is over $1 billion in grants, rebates and loans to help reduce methane emissions from certain petroleum and natural gas systems. The stick is a methane emissions charge that would be the first direct federal charge or tax on greenhouse gas emissions.