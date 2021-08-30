(The Center Square) – Illinois state lawmakers return to the capitol for a special session to revise the state’s legislative boundaries. Republicans contend it’s beyond the deadline for the Legislature to deal with the issue.
The Democratic supermajority passed maps in May that were based on estimates, not final Census data. The governor enacted those maps.
Republicans sued saying the maps aren’t valid. The Census has since released the final data.
After a series of meetings since Thursday, revised maps for the House and Senate were revealed Monday afternoon.
A Monday evening hearing took up the issue. Another hearing is set for Tuesday morning.
At a hearing Sunday, state Rep. Jeff Keicher, R-Sycamore, asked state Rep. Theresa Mah, D-Chicago, if coming back to revise the maps is an admission the Democrats’ map is invalid.
“No,” Mah said.
“That is not accurate. So, can you please share with me the purpose of our trip to Springfield on Tuesday?” Keicher said.
“We are going to consider the input from the public and the adjustments that we’ll be making based on the Census data that’s been released,” Mah said.
Republicans contend the state constitution prescribes a bipartisan commission to draw the maps if it is after the June 30 deadline for lawmakers to act.
The legislature is set to meet at noon in Springfield.