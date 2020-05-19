(The Center Square) – State lawmakers are expected to pass a budget and a number of bills to provide relief in response to the COVID-19 pandemic during an abbreviated legislative session in Springfield after being away for more than two months.
In the three scheduled session days, lawmakers are expected to tackle a limited number of things. Clarifying the governor’s powers in unilaterally dealing with a pandemic isn’t likely one of them. Nor is dealing with the state’s unemployment issues.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker said he’s not asking the General Assembly to clarify his powers.
“I think existing legislation has been good enough, so I’m not seeking anything from the legislature,” Pritzker said Monday.
Some have challenged in court whether the governor can issue rolling emergency declarations beyond an initial 30-day period. Those cases are making their way through the courts. Republicans have called for hearings on the governor’s authority and his five-phase reopening plan.
“It’s not only an issue brought up by the Republicans. We’ve had our Democrat colleagues express some concerns, too,” said state Rep. Fred Crespo, D-Hoffman Estates. “He obviously extended the 30-day emergency to a second installment. Whether he goes into a third time will be key.”
Crespo said one measure lawmakers could take up would create a COVID-19 Recovery Advisory Group to provide oversight of the state’s recovery from the pandemic.
State Rep. Deanne Mazzochi, R-Elmhurst, said lawmakers must hold the governor accountable, especially to his five-phase plan to reopen the state’s economy.
“If they’re legitimate, have them put before the General Assembly,” she said. “We can question his modelers, we can question his data, we can talk to his so-called experts who have been advising him, and then we can make decisions for ourselves on behalf of our residents using our judgment they trust us to exercise.”
In addition to a budget, responding to COVID-19 will command much of lawmakers' time over the next few days. Items on a session agenda document from House Democrats on Tuesday included changes to unemployment insurance, workers’ compensation and paid sick leave policies. Other items on the include giving the Secretary of State the ability to extend deadlines during an emergency declaration, delaying speedy trials for criminal proceedings in times of emergency, addressing open records request delays, authorizing remote open meetings, boosting access to telehealth services, a sales tax deferral program, and some property tax provisions, including delays for interest accrual and tax sales.
Education will also be a focus. Lawmakers plan to address remote learning days, graduation requirements, student-teacher requirements and other issues.
Crespo said one item that was missing was correcting issues of the state's unemployment system. He said he’s received alarming information that the Illinois Department of Employment Security is only fielding two percent of the calls they get in and the governor can’t go it alone on the issue anymore.
“That’s one of the reasons why we need to be part of the decision-making process to understand and be able to access numbers and data and not be spoon-fed whatever the administration wants to give us,” Crespo said.
Outside of floor action, Crespo said he plans to sit down with the governor and IDES to get to the bottom of the problems, which he said was a chief concern for his constituents.
More than 1 million people in Illinois have filed for unemployment benefits since the COVID-19 crisis began.
Lawmakers are set to return for session days on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.
Several sources said they only expect to be in session for those three days, but could come back over the weekend or next week for unfinished businesses. Lawmakers have a May 31 deadline to pass bills with simple majorities. After that deadline, a three-fifths majority is required.
The Illinois Department of Public Health will offer post-session COVID-19 testing for lawmakers and their staff members who want to be tested before returning home, according to documents provided by the department.