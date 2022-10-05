(The Center Square) – In a state with the second highest property taxes in the country, some are concerned that mandates in the SAFE-T Act will force tax hikes around Illinois.
The criminal justice and police reform package will bring significant changes to things like police training and accountability and the rights of detainees and prisoners, including the ending of cash bail.
Kane County officials are discussing its first property tax hike in a decade to fill a $3 million deficit they say are created by unfunded mandated reforms in the SAFE-T Act.
During a news conference Wednesday, state Rep. Keith Wheeler, R-Oswego, said changes have to be made to the law.
“This is not the time to add to our highest in the nation overall tax burden,” Wheeler said. “The Democratic-majority SAFE-T Act is literally forcing our local governments to consider raising property taxes to make our communities less safe.”
Republican Connie Cain, who is running for the 66th House district seat against Democrat state Rep. Suzanne Ness, said taxpayers are only just becoming aware of the defunding and tax hikes the legislation causes.
“The SAFE-T Act defunds the police through unfunded mandates and cost shifts to local taxpayers for administering our criminal justice system after Jan. 1,” Cain said. “This defunding is forcing local governments like ours to increase property taxes, decrease public safety, or both.”
The Illinois Network for Pretrial Justice disputed the claims, and said the SAFE-T Act does not require counties to raise property taxes to fund the criminal legal system.
“For the last two years, the Administrative Office of Illinois Courts has been working with stakeholders from every branch of government to ensure that counties across Illinois have the guidance and resources they need to effectively make this transition,” they said in a statement.
The change that is getting the most attention in the SAFE-T Act is the ending of cash bail. Law enforcement agencies are worried too many criminals would be released before trial. State Sen. Scott Bennett, D-Champaign, wanted to address those concerns with a trailer bill that tightens up the language in the SAFE-T Act and lays out clear guidelines for when someone will be detained before trial. That was met with opposition from supporters of pre-trial release.
At a recent protest outside Bennett’s office, Champaign County Board member Emily Rodriguez said Bennett’s changes will cause a jail overpopulation of innocent people.
“Overall, this is a huge bill. This is brilliantly written. It is inspiring to me as a lower level lawmaker,” Rodriguez said. “A lot of work is excellent, it just needs a couple more drafts.”