(The Center Square) – Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s proposed suspension of the 1% grocery tax in Illinois is being called a one-time gimmick by critics.
The suspension would last for only fiscal year 2023 and is estimated to save consumers $360 million in total. The suspension would mean if a shopper spends $100 on groceries, he or she would save $1 if the governor's proposed budget is passed.
“People will feel the difference when they’re able to keep $360 million in our pocketbooks that would have otherwise went out for grocery taxes,” state Sen. Patricia Van Pelt, D-Chicago, said.
But state Sen. Jill Tracy, R-Quincy, said it is a drop in the bucket.
“A 1% abatement in just the cost of food is little appeasement to a working mom trying to feed her family when inflation is at 8%,” Tracy said.
The grocery tax suspension is one piece of Pritzker’s proposed Illinois Family Relief Plan, which aims to also double the property tax rebate and temporarily freeze the fuel tax.
Pritzker said those options are only available to the state because of recent fiscal responsibility, but state Sen. Jason Barickman, R-Bloomington, said the numbers don’t add up in the governor's budget.
“It looks like the governor is proposing temporary tax relief coupled with permanent spending increases,” Barickman said.
Pritzker's proposed fiscal 2023 budget seeks to spend $45.5 billion, nearly $4 billion more than he proposed to spend in fiscal 2022.
The budget proposal will next be taken up by the General Assembly.