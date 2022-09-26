(The Center Square) – Illinois residents pay the second-highest property taxes in the country, but now a state lawmaker says he has a plan to provide some relief.
State Rep. Mark Batinick’s plan would designate a flat 25% of the state budget to the state’s traditional pension payment each year, and add a new property tax relief component. He said this would ensure that as the pension payment drops, so would the overall property tax burden.
Batinick said this would rejuvenate areas of the state burdened by high property taxes.
“This would really spur growth in the areas that need it the most and have a compounding effect,” Batinick, R-Plainfield, said. “You bring jobs to an area, you bring investment to an area, that is when you start to see crime drop and you start to see schools get more revenue organically and those are all good things.”
Batinick notes that more than half of current state workers now are in the cheaper Tier 2 pension system that went into effect for those hired after January 2011. Beyond that, the state has increased its payments, and investment returns on those payments have increased. The state has a goal of 90% funding for the state's pension system by 2045. The most recent funded ratio the Illinois Auditor General reports is around 42.4%.
Illinois has the second highest property taxes in the country to New Jersey. The statewide average effective tax rate is 2.16%, nearly double the national average. The typical Illinois homeowner pays $4,527 annually in property taxes. According to SmartAsset, part of the reason for the high property taxes is that there are over 8,000 different taxing authorities in Illinois.
Batinick said with his plan, the projected relief begins at over $1 billion in the next fiscal year and is projected to increase to over $5 billion in 2045.
“I urge my colleagues in the House to consider and debate this proposed solution as we approach veto session this fall,” Batinick said.