(The Center Square) – Details about Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s plan to modify his five-phased reopening scheme is still forthcoming, but state legislators are hearing from their constituents.
State lawmakers for the past 12 months have largely been left out of the decision-making process in how the state should manage the COVID-19 pandemic. Many times when there was a change to a region’s mitigation strategy, lawmakers would get limited notification before announcements were made to news media.
A Pritzker administration official this week told a Senate committee the governor is expected to release a new stage between Phase 4 and Phase 5 of his reopening plan, but didn’t provide specifics.
“I think from where we are now to Phase 5 maybe not just an on/off switch, but maybe a dial,” Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said Monday. “So there may be one more phase before we get to Phase 5. I think the governor is going to release a plan that we have been working on later this week.”
Earlier this month, some in the convention business said they need increased capacity limits.
“We can’t exist in just the Phase 4 limbo and just like hope that maybe a regulation is going to change in the next two weeks, the next three weeks as the numbers get better,” Chicago Federation of Labor President Bob Reiter said. “We need a ramp.”
In Springfield on Tuesday, state Rep. Mike Halpin, D-Rock Island, said he hopes the governor takes a science-based, regional approach. As to what capacity limits he’d like to see reached, Halpin couldn’t say.
“I don’t have any specific numbers,” Halpin said. “I think based on the activity, where it’s located, all of that can depend. That kind of thing is relative and I believe that IDPH will come to some good conclusions.”
Halpin said his constituents are looking for more to open up.
“I think people are still wary of the virus but I do know they want to try to get back to where normal is,” Halpin said. “As vaccination rates increase, I think people will be more prepared and more comfortable to get back to their usual lives.”
State Rep. Steve Reick, R-Woodstock, said he just returned from an out-of-state trip.
“I saw Florida. I see Illinois. I think Florida is doing it right,” Reick said Tuesday. “I think it’s time for Illinois to catch up.”
A year into the pandemic, the governor can’t continue to go it alone, Reick said.
“I don’t think that his executive orders are altogether out of line, but I think the time has come for people to start being trusted that they can handle their own lives,” Reick said.
The state has been limited to gatherings of 50 or fewer, something the leisure and hospitality sector said it would like to see increased to allow for conventions.