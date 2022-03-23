(The Center Square) – The movement of inmates at Illinois prisons has some communities on edge.
The Illinois Department of Corrections has developed a plan that includes a major downsizing at prisons in Pontiac and Vandalia. Under the proposed plan by DOC, both prisons' inmate population would be reduced by about 60%. The location of where the inmates are being moved to has not been publicly revealed. A message to DOC seeking comment was not returned.
According to an overview of the proposal obtained by Lee Enterprises, the changes in Pontiac will not require any staff layoffs or transfers, but relocations to other job assignments within the facility.
In Vandalia, the plan does not require any layoffs but may necessitate some employees transferring to other facilities.
State Rep. Dan Brady, R-Bloomington, said the affected communities and regions need an update on the situation.
“After having a discussion with the director of the Department of Corrections, myself and many of my colleagues that represent the Vandalia areas and Pontiac areas have pushed for public hearings to transpire from our inquiries,” Brady said.
Officials say both aging facilities face maintenance costs, especially at Pontiac, which opened in 1871. Vandalia Correctional Center opened in 1921.
A spokesman for AFSCME Council 31 has publicly said inmates were being moved with no advance notice to the union or to the employees.
Several GOP lawmakers sent a letter to the Governor’s office asking about information on the transfers.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s spokesperson said the plan is still preliminary.
“The document is a draft plan that was put together for discussion within the agency and in order to start discussions with stakeholders," Jordan Abudayyeh said in a statement. “The department is always interested in considering new ideas to better serve their population and this draft plan is an attempt to spur discussion about ways to improve services.”
DOC director Rob Jeffreys appeared before the Senate Criminal Justice Appropriations Subcommittee this month to ask for approval of the department’s proposed $1.6 billion budget, which would be a 6% increase from the current fiscal year.