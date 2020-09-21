(The Center Square) – An Illinois lawmaker is facing criticism for remarks made on a fundraising phone call.
Democratic State Representatives Will Davis, Greg Harris and Emanuel Welch held a news conference Monday to release audio clips they say is Republican state Rep. Amy Grant making disparaging remarks about her opponent in the election Ken Mejia-Beal, a Black Democrat who is gay.
In the audio excerpt, Grant said “I mean he’s just another one of the Cook County people. That’s all you’re gonna vote for is Cook County, another, ya know, Black Caucus, that’s all we need is another person on the Black Caucus.”
Grant explained why she thought Beal was afraid to visit the district.
“I just think that maybe he’s afraid of the reaction that people might give him. Not because he’s Black, but because of the way he talks. He’s all LGBTQ,” Grant said.
Harris said the remarks were disturbing.
“No matter how I get and much I have lived through, I’m still shocked when I hear stuff like this,” he said.
The Democrats said they wouldn't release the entire recording because of issues with personal identification. Welch said, "it wasn’t our place to reveal the entire call.”
Grant did not reply for a request for comment, but apologized on her Facebook page.
“I deeply regret the comments I made about Ken Mejia-Beal and reached out to apologize to him this morning. These comments do not reflect my heart or my faith,” she wrote on Facebook.