(The Center Square) – A national rail safety nonprofit is joining law enforcement and other first responders for a safety campaign to reduce railroad-related accidents.
It's called Operation Clear Track and is the single largest rail safety initiative in the country.
Last year, Illinois was fourth in the nation in the number of railroad crossing collisions and fatalities. In 2021, there were 125 collisions between trains and vehicles, resulting in 21 fatalities and 32 injuries.
“You definitely want to get out of the top ten,” said Rachel Maleh, executive director of the group Operation Lifesaver Inc. “For trespasser casualties, you rank number sixth, so the statistics are pretty high within the state.”
Maleh said the goal of the campaign is to raise awareness about the importance of making safe choices near railroad tracks and crossings.
“One of the things that we know statistically is that more than 50% of incidents occur when there is a gate and/or lights, so people are running the gates, they are just rushed or not paying attention,” said Maleh.
The Illinois Commerce Commission says most railway-related deaths are preventable.
Experts recommend stopping at train tracks until the lowered gates are completely raised and not trying to drive around.
This week, law enforcement officials are reporting to high-incident grade crossings to enforce trespassing and crossing laws and offer safety tips.