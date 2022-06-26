(The enter Square – The former president of the United States has given his endorsement to state Sen. Darren Bailey in Tuesday’s Republican gubernatorial election.
Former President Donald Trump held a rally in Mendon Saturday, just days before Illinois’ Republican primary election June 28. Trump was campaigning for Congresswoman Mary Miller, R-Oakland, who he endorsed over Congressman Rodney Davis, R-Taylorville.
Before the speech, incumbent Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker put out a campaign video saying anyone standing with Trump “has no business” running for office.
“In 2020, Illinois voters rejected Donald Trump by a resounding 17 points, and we won’t hesitate to do it again,” Pritzker said.
Pritzker called Trump a “racist” and said the former president “continues to lie with impunity” about 2020 election fraud.
Pritzker faces Beverly Miles in the Democratic primary Tuesday. Bailey, R-Xenia, faces entrepreneur Jesse Sullivan, Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin, former state Sen. Paul Schimpf, businessman Gary Rabine and attorney Max Solomon.
At the Adams County Fairgrounds Saturday, Trump gave Bailey his “complete and total endorsement.”
“Darren is just the man to take on and defeat one of the worst governors in America, J.B. Pritzker, he’s one of the worst,” Trump said. “I had to deal with this guy for a long time on COVID. He was as bad as anybody there is. He did a horrible job. He locked everybody in and locked them up. He was a disaster. His numbers are terrible. Everybody is fleeing your state.”
Trump said backstage Bailey pointed out a loose hair and he then proceeded to “rip it out” of the president's head. Trump said someone else would have just patted it back. Bailey said that story shows his character.
“I will not lie to anyone and I will not let anything go unnoticed,” Bailey said. “And when I see it, I will name it. And when we name it, we will fix it. And we have our work cut out for us here in Illinois, my friends.”
The latest poll from Ogden & Fry released Saturday showed Bailey with nearly 38% support from likely Republican voters for the GOP primary. Twenty percent are still undecided. Around 17% support Sullivan and around 13% support Irvin.
Asked if voters had to choose today, the Ogden & Fry poll shows Bailey with 32%, Irvin at 23% and Sullivan with 21%. Rabine polls at 11%, Schimpf at around 10% and Solomon with less than 2%.