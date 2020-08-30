(The Center Square) – Lansing experienced the highest property crime rate – 5,465.2 per 100,000 people – among the cities with populations of 20,000 or more in Illinois, according to an analysis by 24/7 Wall St.
The city recorded 1,525 property crimes in 2018, including 116 burglaries and 108 vehicle thefts, the analysis states. The poverty rate in the city at that time was 14.6 percent.
Because property crimes are often committed to gain money or other benefits, cities with higher property crime rates often have elevated poverty rates, according to 24/7 Wall St. They often exceed the overall U.S. poverty rate of 14.1 percent, the report says.
About 7.2 million property crimes were recorded nationwide in 2018, which breaks down to 2,199.5 such crimes per 100,000 people, according to the analysis. The website’s report is based on the FBI’s 2018 Uniform Crime Report.
---
Cities With the Highest Property Crime Rates in Each State
|State
|County With Highest Property Crime Risk
|# of Property Crimes per 100,000 People
|# of Property Crimes in 2018
|# of Burglaries in 2018
|# of Vehicle Thefts in 2018
|Poverty Rate in 2018
|Alabama
|Anniston
|7,854.8
|1,696
|413
|152
|29.1%
|Alaska
|Anchorage
|3,300.5
|14,389
|2,068
|2,823
|9.2%
|Arizona
|Tucson
|2,676.8
|26,623
|3,257
|2,568
|23.4%
|Arkansas
|Hot Springs
|7,004.3
|2,592
|740
|201
|25.8%
|California
|West Hollywood
|5,603.3
|2,100
|240
|93
|13.0%
|Colorado
|Englewood
|6,106.4
|2,139
|173
|326
|15.1%
|Connecticut
|Waterbury
|3,923.3
|4,252
|546
|838
|23.0%
|Delaware
|Wilmington
|4,921.5
|3,502
|567
|452
|25.1%
|Florida
|Miami Beach
|7,475.7
|6,947
|646
|399
|14.9%
|Georgia
|East Point
|12,004.7
|4,260
|531
|584
|22.4%
|Hawaii
|Honolulu
|2,941.5
|28,886
|3,577
|4,191
|11.3%
|Idaho
|Lewiston
|3,056.2
|1,007
|140
|63
|14.5%
|Illinois
|Lansing
|5,465.2
|1,525
|116
|108
|14.6%
|Indiana
|Mishawaka
|5,120.7
|2,525
|248
|245
|16.2%
|Kansas
|Wichita
|5,619.0
|22,011
|3,412
|2,773
|16.2%
|Kentucky
|Bowling Green
|4,851.5
|3,312
|414
|217
|25.2%
|Louisiana
|Hammond
|10,335.8
|2,124
|622
|117
|31.6%
|Maine
|Bangor
|4,095.0
|1,300
|89
|60
|22.5%
|Maryland
|Salisbury
|4,665.0
|1,548
|195
|41
|25.1%
|Massachusetts
|Holyoke
|4,052.4
|1,640
|246
|119
|29.7%
|Michigan
|Kalamazoo
|5,031.6
|3,825
|842
|337
|30.4%
|Minnesota
|Roseville
|4,983.5
|1,829
|176
|86
|9.7%
|Mississippi
|Pascagoula
|6,119.0
|1,325
|187
|62
|24.0%
|Missouri
|Springfield
|7,019.2
|11,830
|1,975
|1,470
|24.8%
|Montana
|Helena
|5,310.7
|1,694
|184
|136
|15.7%
|Nebraska
|North Platte
|4,231.5
|1,006
|193
|71
|15.3%
|Nevada
|Las Vegas
|2,838.3
|46,673
|11,968
|7,949
|15.8%
|New Hampshire
|Rochester
|2,914.7
|902
|82
|45
|12.0%
|New Jersey
|Millville
|4,371.9
|1,217
|149
|27
|19.2%
|New Mexico
|Gallup
|6,892.6
|1,515
|351
|164
|29.2%
|New York
|Binghamton
|4,218.3
|1,893
|427
|59
|33.2%
|North Carolina
|Kinston
|6,415.6
|1,305
|313
|49
|29.4%
|North Dakota
|Fargo
|3,147.2
|3,931
|695
|309
|13.0%
|Ohio
|Chillicothe
|7,564.9
|1,622
|220
|57
|18.6%
|Oklahoma
|Tulsa
|5,430.5
|21,893
|4,800
|3,259
|19.7%
|Oregon
|Roseburg
|5,982.3
|1,338
|157
|84
|15.1%
|Pennsylvania
|Upper Merion Township
|3,602.5
|1,105
|30
|19
|--
|Rhode Island
|Providence
|3,152.0
|5,679
|931
|552
|26.0%
|South Carolina
|Myrtle Beach
|10,547.1
|3,553
|410
|260
|22.4%
|South Dakota
|Sioux Falls
|2,932.3
|5,288
|652
|544
|11.3%
|Tennessee
|Memphis
|6,405.6
|41,779
|8,494
|4,450
|26.8%
|Texas
|Texarkana
|5,109.5
|1,914
|348
|139
|23.0%
|Utah
|South Salt Lake
|7,138.3
|1,796
|237
|313
|21.8%
|Vermont
|Burlington
|1,982.8
|837
|120
|13
|24.7%
|Virginia
|Portsmouth
|5,282.4
|4,977
|958
|368
|17.2%
|Washington
|Tukwila
|16,763.6
|3,401
|273
|572
|19.1%
|West Virginia
|Charleston
|6,010.1
|2,853
|660
|246
|20.6%
|Wisconsin
|Superior
|4,275.7
|1,114
|150
|82
|15.0%
|Wyoming
|Cheyenne
|3,987.3
|2,559
|280
|216
|10.7%
Source: 24/7 Wall St.