(The Center Square) – The family of a Korean War veteran who died last November from COVID-19 while living at a state-run veterans’ home has sued the state of Illinois for $2 million.
“Attorneys filed suit on behalf of the family of 90-year-old Richard Cieski Sr., a Korean War veteran who died in November 2020 after exposure to COVID-19 at the LaSalle Veterans’ Home,” said a statement from Levin & Pecorino.
Cieski, who had been at the home since 2017, died Nov. 15, 2020 after being exposed to the virus. He was diagnosed with COVID-19 on Nov. 5, according to the lawsuit.
Lax COVID-19 protocols at the home were revealed over the span of several legislative hearings reviewing the outbreak that sickened hundreds and led to the deaths of 36 residents. That review included reports of ineffective hand sanitizer and employees not following various guidelines. There was also criticism the state allowed infected staff to continue to work.
Some lawmakers at the statehouse continue to have questions about why it took the state nearly two from being notified of the outbreak.
“After seeing what was happening with outbreaks at facilities nationwide, LaSalle Veterans’ Home had plenty of time to order enough PPE and properly staff the home to care for the residents,” said Levin & Perconti partner Michael Bonamarte. “Richard Cieski’s death could have been avoided had LaSalle taken appropriate precautions.”
Levin & Perconti provided notice from the Illinois Court of Claims that the claim for $2 million will be investigated by the Illinois Attorney General, which will represent the state.
The Illinois Attorney General’s office didn’t immediately respond when asked for comment.