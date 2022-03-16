(The Center Square) – Jussie Smollett will be released from jail as he appeals his conviction on charges he lied to police about being the victim of a hate crime.
An Illinois appeals court ordered the former "Empire" actor to be released from the Cook County jail after he posts a personal recognizance bond and promises to attend future court hearings.
Smollett, who served about six days in jail, was sentenced last week to 150 days followed by 30 months probation.
The sentencing judge slammed the actor as "profoundly arrogant, selfish and narcissistic" for faking the attack. Chicago police spent about $130,000 in taxpayer resources investigating the report but found cooperating witnesses that testified Smollett paid them to attack him.
Smollett's attorneys are appealing the guilty verdict, and argued that the actor would have served his entire jail sentence by the time the appeal was heard if he was not released immediately.