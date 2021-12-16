(The Center Square) – The Illinois State Board of Education is considering changes to the Illinois Assessment of Readiness Test that school districts give to students every spring.
It comes after several lawmakers called for changes to the assessment.
State Superintendent of Education Carmen Ayala said changes need to be made to the process, but Illinois can't completely do away with the testing process.
"The assessment is federally required," Ayala said. "Failing to give an assessment would put us in jeopardy of losing out on over $1 billion of federal funding."
The current assessment process in Illinois can take up to two weeks of class time to complete the tests, but by the time the data from those tests come back, the student has moved on from that grade.
Ayala said shorter tests with faster results are needed.
"We need to reduce the amount of time we are spending on these tests, 2, provide immediate results so they can be used to inform instruction, and 3, give school districts a state-funded option for through year assessments," she said.
School districts have to pay for the tests without state funding, but Ayala said the goal is to change that so districts can use that money elsewhere.
"We need to look into some changes, so many districts that are currently spending their local dollars on these assessments, could utilize those dollars in other areas than testing," Ayala said.
The Illinois State Board of Education's goal for testing in Illinois is to develop an Illinois-specific testing system that runs pre-school through grade 12 that has a quick turnaround to get results faster.