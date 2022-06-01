(The Center Square) – Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin, a frontrunner for the Republican nomination for Illinois governor, discussed public safety and ways to slow the rate of crime in the state.
Recent polling indicates around a third of likely Republican voters are still undecided. Of the six candidates on the ballot, Irvin is closely followed followed by state Sen. Darren Bailey, R-Xenia, who also has focused on public safety and reducing crime across the state.
Other candidates include former state Sen. Paul Schimpf, R-Waterloo, businessman Gary Rabine, entrepreneur Jesse Sullivan and attorney Max Solomon.
Irvin held a news conference Wednesday in Chicago with several law enforcement officials, including the Fraternal Order of Police. He thanked the law enforcement officials who gave their endorsement and vowed to take back the state.
"I am proud to stand with my brothers and sisters in law enforcement who put their lives on the line every day to protect our communities," Irvin said. "I am honored to have their endorsement as well as work to take back our state from the crime that is spiraling out of control."
Violent crime has been an issue throughout the state, specifically in Chicago. Irvin, who is the mayor of the state's second-largest city, Aurora, said something needs to change.
"Aurora is one of the safest cities in the country, and we can do the same across Illinois but something has to change, which is why I've made increasing public safety in Illinois a pinnacle of my campaign," Irvin said.
Illinois House Minority Leader Jim Durkin, R-Western Springs, urged a repeal of House Bill 3653, which brings the elimination of cash bail starting Jan. 1, 2023, and made several other significant changes in law enforcement.
"It was an abject failure and my responsibility is to educate people throughout the state of Illinois but also to help Richard Irvin get elected governor, and for me to take control of the House Republican chamber, and when that happens we will repeal House Bill 3653," Durkin said.
The primary election will be held on June 28. Early voting has already begun.