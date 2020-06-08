(The Center Square) – Businesses in Illinois were about to come back from months offline as Gov. J.B. Pritzker's relaxed his COVID-19 regulations, but businesses in some parts of the state have been hit with new challenges to reopening after looting and riots.
Last week, as the peaceful daytime protests in the wake of George Floyd’s death at the hands of Minneapolis police, violent rioters and looters took to the streets at night. The civil unrest lasted for days in some areas, including in Illinois.
National Federation of Independent Business Illinois State Director Mark Grant said affected businesses should already be talking with insurers.
“If not all, I would think policies would probably cover that, but again every business needs to get a hold of their insurance agent or their companies that are covering them and find out what they are covered for,” Grant said.
The American Property Casualty Insurance Association said in a statement that insurers are assisting customers with recovery and most policies for business owners provide coverage for losses due to civil unrest.
Waukegan Mayor Sam Cunningham had a message to insurance companies.
“Please, get more field adjusters immediately,” Cunningham said. “Make sure they have the ability to cut checks instantly, probably under that $5,000 or $10,000 mark.”
Jonathan Swain, who owns a liquor store in Hyde Park, said he’s had great help from his insurer. He also said immediate assistance is crucial for small businesses to replace things like computers and registers.
“And we have to purchase inventory, and yes insurance may cover that, but we have to pay it out now if we want to get back open,” Swain said.
The pace of the payments depends on whether a business will continue to exist, Swain said.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Monday said the state will be on the lookout for insurers who aren’t fulfilling their obligations.
“The Department of Insurance will be paying close attention to any reports of insurance companies not upholding their policies or standing in the way of our business communities rebuilding,” Pritzker said. "I won’t hesitate to hold any bad actors accountable.”
A spokesperson for the Department of Insurance said its enforcement includes state inspector visits to insurers along with fines and suspended licenses for wrongdoing.
“The insurance industry stands by its customers who have experienced property damage resulting from the recent civil unrest,” American Property Casualty Insurance Association Senior Vice President Paul Blume said. “Insurers are currently at work assisting customers during the recovery process and every effort is being made to assure prompt assessments and payments for covered claims.”