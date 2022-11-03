(The Center Square) – In the wake of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommending the COVID-19 vaccine be included on the schedule of youth vaccines next year, candidates for office are chiming in on who should make the decision.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker, who had mandated the vaccine for several groups including K-12 school staff and state colleges, said it's up to lawmakers to make the call.
“We’re not currently requiring that,” said Pritzker. “That is something that goes through the General Assembly, all of the vaccination requirements are heard by the General Assembly.”
His opponent in the Nov. 8 election, Republican Darren Bailey said on Twitter his administration would oppose mandating COVID vaccines for schools.
State Sen. Dave Koehler, D-Peoria, who is being challenged by Republican Desi Anderson, said kids should get the shot but he is not in favor of a mandate.
“I think it should be available and schools ought to push it, especially if we see any kind of increase this winter,” said Koehler.
Republican Lisa Smith, who is running for the 96th House District seat against incumbent Sue Scherer, D-Decatur, told WMAY in Springfield that the decision should be left to parents.
“I feel that parents have the right to refuse vaccines for their children and they are the persons who need to be in charge of this,” said Smith.
There is a movement to do away with any kind of exemption to avoid the vaccine, like a religious exemption as Illinois has. Smith said such a movement is un-American.
“So that parents have no right to say I don’t want my child to have this vaccine. That is totally against our freedoms in this country and we should not be allowing that,” she said.
Illinois law says immunizations shall be required to go to a K-12 school in accordance with rules created by the Illinois Department of Public Health. It is unclear if they plan to follow the CDC’s recommendations.