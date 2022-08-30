(The Center Square) – Access to mental health services in Illinois is limited in rural communities.
To encourage more psychologists, psychiatrists, substance abuse counselors and other mental health professionals to move to and practice in underserved areas, the General Assembly passed legislation in 2019 to establish a student loan forgiveness program for eligible practitioners.
Unfortunately, due to lack of funding, the program never got going. Until now.
Thanks in part to new revenue from the sale of cannabis, the Community Behavioral Health Care Professional Loan Repayment Program is finally up and running.
Lynne Baker, managing director of communications for the Illinois Student Assistance Commission, told The Center Square that “there is a critical need for behavioral health services in many Illinois counties.”
The ISAC website is now taking applications from licensed Illinois professionals for the loan forgiveness program.
“Applicants must have current student loan balances and proof they have worked at a community health center in a rural or underserved Illinois community for at least 12 consecutive months,” Baker said.
“Every Illinoisan – regardless of socioeconomic status or location – deserves mental health care," Gov. J.B. Pritzker said in the news release that announced the program kickoff.
Under the program, applicants with outstanding student loan balances are eligible for annual awards to help them repay their student loan debt. The amount they receive depends on their position and their remaining loan balances. Once they have worked in a community mental health clinic in an eligible area for at least 12 months, they can submit an application on the ISAC website. Applicants must be licensed through the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation.
Behavioral health professionals can make annual applications every year for up to four years, as long as they are employed at a community health clinic in an eligible location.
“There are real disparities between larger cities and rural areas for people who need mental health services,” Baker said. “The goal of this program is to make mental health care as widespread and accessible as possible.”
For eligibility criteria, go to ISAC.org/CommunityBehavioralHealth. Questions? Contact the ISAC Call Center at 800-899-ISAC (4722) or isac.studentservices@illinois.gov. The application deadline is Nov. 15.