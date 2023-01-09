(The Center Square) – Monday was inauguration day for all the statewide constitutional officers in Illinois.
Before the winners in the general election took their oath of office in Springfield, Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed a bill giving all of them pay raises. Alongside more than $1.7 billion in additional spending of taxpayer resources, the legislation raised the salary of all statewide officers, agency directors and legislators.
Pay for the governor (from $181,670 to $205,700), lieutenant governor (from $140,000 to $160,900) and comptroller and treasurer (each from $140,000 to $160,900) all are increasing about 14%, while the attorney general and secretary of state (each from around $161,000 to $183,300) get an 11% pay increase. Legislators’ base pay for the next term is $85,000, an 18% increase from about $73,000.
The pay raise bill was opposed by many Republican legislators in both chambers, with some calling it an insult to the hard-working people of Illinois.
“During a time when hard-working families are trying to keep pace with rising prices of food and fuel, higher taxes, and ongoing inflation, a number of lawmakers thought nothing of giving themselves an 18 percent pay increase, as well as providing the Governor with hundreds of millions of dollars for pet projects,” said State Sen. Brian Stewart, R-Freeport.
Attorney General Kwame Raoul, Treasurer Michael Frerichs, and Comptroller Susanna Mendoza all won reelection in November. Alexi Giannoulias is the new secretary of state after winning in November. Former Secretary of State Jesse White retired after 24 years in office.
“Soon as I leave here, I will sign new executive orders ensuring ethics and integrity in the secretary of state's office,” Giannoulias said. “Transparency, good government and using technology and innovation to eliminate the time tax that too many of you are paying everyday just to access simple government services will be my administration's focus.”
State representatives and senators in the 103rd General Assembly will be seated on Wednesday.