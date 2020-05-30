(The Center Square) – As most schools across Illinois end two months of distant learning for summer break, parents still don’t have clear answers if their school-aged children will be returning to campuses in the fall. But parents may want to start planning to have to pick up some of the cost for personal protective equipment.
Schools have been shut down since mid-March over fears of spreading COVID-19. Students didn’t get to attend their last day of senior year, let alone have a large graduation ceremony or graduation party.
Whether schools will get back to in-person instruction this fall is murky.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker Thursday wasn’t sure what would happen with schools in the fall.
“What we are trying to do is set the foundation for any outcome,” Pritzker said.
While he said he hopes kids can be back in school this fall, he added that there’s too much uncertainty with where the COVID-19 crisis will be by then.
“I know some schools have already chosen across the nation, some states have chosen to do that, some are in the position that we are in, still considering whether it is safe for our kids,” Pritzker said. “But the most important thing is the kids, and the people that work there, the teachers, and administrators and paraprofessionals, we have to keep all of them safe and to make sure that we have the right condition for that is what we’re looking to do.”
When the legislature was in session before adjourning for the summer, state Rep. Will Davis, D-East Hazel Crest, got a large education bill passed to deal with how to operate during a pandemic, like remote learning.
“You might have to say there is even still some uncertainty as to what opening school looks like in the fall,” Davis said. “So hopefully the changes that we're making now gives us an opportunity that if it is not a traditional opening at least we have put some things in place to at least open schools on time and then we can figure out how we move forward from there.”
An Illinois Educator Survey from state education officials set to close Sunday asked education professionals about remote learning, transitioning back to in-person instruction and whatever equipment needs there were.
Just in case there is some form of in-person instruction this fall in Illinois public schools, the Illinois Association of School Administrators is suggesting school districts start seeking out allotments of personal protective equipment.
On an IASA podcast, Dave Ricketts at the BuyBoard Purchasing Cooperative said if there’s any kind of in-person instruction, there may be PPE requirements.
“I don’t think anybody can predict the cost,” Ricketts said. “Providing PPE to students will most likely be a shared cost with parents picking up a portion of those costs for providing PPE directly for their students' use.”
He said it all depends on any forthcoming guidance and how long any such rules would be in place.
State Rep. Blaine Wilhour, R-Beecher City, said whatever guidance comes out, it’s got to be practical.
“If we’re going to send kids back to school with these silly mandates like they’re going to have to wear face masks and they’re going to have to change their shoes as they come in like they’re doing with the child care providers, that’s completely ridiculous, that’s completely unworkable,” Wilhour said. “Let’s take some reasonable precautions and we’ve got to get kids back in school.”
Wilhour said it’s also time to let children fully return to youth sports, saying there’s no evidence he’s seen that COVID-19 spreads among children in outdoor settings.
###