(The Center Square) – With lawsuits being filed and county governments considering non-compliance with a proposed extension of the stay-at-home order until May 30, Governor J.B. Pritzker is contending COVID-19 is a statewide issue.
During his daily briefing Thursday, Pritzker made no mention of the extension. Messages seeking comment from his office were not returned but the governor said people were dying from the coronavirus all over the state.
“Just because they don’t live in Chicago or Cook County or the collar counties does not mean that people are not in danger,” said Pritzker. “That is why I have been very careful looking at the numbers across the state.”
The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 2,563 new coronavirus cases with 141 additional deaths, with only 9 of those occurring downstate. Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 52,918 cases, including 2,355 COVID-related deaths in 97 Illinois counties.
Beginning May 1, Illinoisans are required to wear a face-covering in public spaces where a 6-foot social distance is not possible.
“You don’t have to wear it all times, if you are going running, jogging or bicycling outside, but if you encounter a public space with a lot of people in it, that’s when you are required to put on a face covering,” said Pritzker.