(The Center Square) – Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s most recent COVID-19 disaster proclamation continues through Jan. 8. He maintains the measure is needed to capture federal dollars.
Since March 2020, Pritzker has issued 33 months worth of COVID-19 disaster proclamations that included dozens of executive orders.
In February, Pritzker’s mask mandates and exclusion policies were facing an uphill battle in the courts. As Illinois’ court system was working through challenges to the mandates brought by hundreds of parents, the CDC relaxed their COVID recommendations, making the lawsuits moot. That was after the Illinois Joint Committee on Administrative Rules blocked the governor’s emergency rules.
A lot of the mandates have since been relaxed, but the disaster proclamations persist when most of the country has moved on. As of earlier this month, the National Academy for State Health Policy has Illinois one of 11 states that have ongoing COVID-19 disaster proclamations.
In August, Pritzker maintained he needed to continue the course.
“In fact, we’re all the way down to the very bare minimum and we are concurrent with the federal disaster proclamation which is still in place and we’ll be leaving that impact to ensure the maximum amount of federal funding,” Pritzker said.
Of $4.4 trillion in total obligations from federal COVD-19 tax funds, Illinois has at least $107 billion of that in obligations, according to USASpending.gov. Of all neighboring states, Illinois has more per capita of obligation from COVID-19 federal tax funds. USASpending.gov shows Illinois has $8,469 per capita from the funds. Wisconsin’s per capita cost is around $5,700. All other neighbors come in below $5,300, with Indiana at around $4,900 per capita.
Wirepoints President Ted Dabrowski has been critical of Pritzker’s continued proclamations.
“We’ve already seen the disaster of inflation that has been created by all the federal spending, so we’re one of the states that is perpetuating that problem,” Dabrowski told The Center Square in August.
One area Illinois has gained federal tax funds is from expanded Medicaid services during the COVID-19 pandemic. Those matching federal funds are set to end April 1. It’s unclear how many subsidy recipients in Illinois will be impacted.
While Pritzker has relaxed a lot of the executive orders, including vaccine mandates for school staff and college students and staff, some universities have kept their COVID-19 vaccine mandates in place for students and staff.
There was speculation that after November’s election, a reelected Pritzker would mandate COVID-19 vaccines for K-12 school kids. Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Sameer Vohra said that’s not on the agenda.
“There are no plans to update the vaccine requirement for school age children,” Vohra told the Illinois Immunization Advisory Committee last week.