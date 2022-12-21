(The Center Square) – The 2022 general election in Illinois raised a host of hot button issues, including crime, public education and the economy.
The marque race pitted Democrat incumbent J.B. Pritzker as the victor against Republican state Sen. Darren Bailey for governor.
The amount of money raised for governor races this cycle nationwide was in the neighborhood of $2 billion, and Illinois was the largest chunk of that. The most expensive race in the country was in the Land of Lincoln. Pritzker bankrolled his own campaign with his personal fortune, and billionaire businessman Richard Uihlein had spent millions as well supporting Bailey, R-Xenia, and opposing Amendment 1 to the Illinois Constitution, which passed.
“We’re seeing races that are dominated by people and organizations with very, very deep pockets, and we’re all just listening to what they think we should hear, so it's very concerning,” said Alisa Kaplan, executive director of the advocacy organization Reform for Illinois.
It was a Democratic sweep in the voting for statewide offices.
For the first time in nearly a quarter century, Illinois will have a new secretary of state. Jesse White, who has held office since the 1990s, chose not to run for reelection. Democrat Alexi Giannoulias defeated Republican Dan Brady and Libertarian Jon Stewart.
Attorney General Kwame Raoul held off a challenge from Republican attorney Thomas DeVore to win reelection. DeVore took Pritzker to court multiple times for his mask and other COVID-19 mandates, winning many of the cases, but fell short in the election.
In the race for state treasurer, Democrat incumbent Michael Frerichs defeated Republican challenger Tom Demmer.
“This campaign was the experience of a lifetime, and I am so grateful for your support along the way. And while today our campaign has come up short, our movement has just begun,” Demmer said in a statement in November.
In the race for Illinois comptroller, Democratic incumbent Susana Mendoza easily defeated challenger Shannon Teresi.
Inauguration for statewide offices is Jan. 9 in Springfield. The 103rd Illinois General Assembly, which Democrats secured with continued supermajorities in both chambers, will be seated Jan. 11.
Some Illinois Congressional races went down to the wire. One of the closest races may have been in the 6th Congressional District, which pitted Democratic incumbent Sean Casten against Orland Park Mayor Keith Pekau. Casten held off the challenge for a slim victory. In the newly created 13th Congressional District, Democrat Nikki Budzinski held off Republican Regan Deering. Three Republicans scored victories for congressional seats: Mike Bost in the 12th District, Mary Miller in the 15th District, and Darren LaHood in the 16th District.
U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Hoffman Estates, won another term representing Illinois in the U.S. Senate. The three-way race was between Duckworth, Republican challenger Kathy Salvi and Libertarian Bill Redpath.
More than 4.1 million voters cast ballots for the Nov. 8 election for a statewide turnout of just over 51%, the fourth lowest midterm turnout in the last 40 years.