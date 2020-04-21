(The Center Square) – Gov. J.B. Pritzker said Tuesday he has no plans to lift the state's stay-at-home order but noted it will be changed.
While the governor has for days said his office is looking at making changes to the order, he was more direct when asked on Tuesday.
"We will be making some changes to the stay-at-home order as it is, but it is true that it is working," Pritzker said. "And so to pull it off – the stay-at-home order – it seems to me to remove it as I see some other governors may want to do – to remove it entirely is simply to open everything back up to infection."
The governor has not yet said what changes might be made to the stay-at-home order, which went into effect March 21.
Also on Tuesday, Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike reported 1,551 new cases of COVID-19, including 119 additional deaths.
Statewide, the department reported a total of 33,059 cases, including 1,468 deaths. Cases of COVID-19 have been reported in 96 of the state's 102 counties. Hardin County was the most recent county to join the list.