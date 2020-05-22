(The Center Square) – The coming election cycle will likely see more Illinois voters than ever receiving mail-in ballots after state lawmakers send Gov. J.B. Pritzker a bill creating a pilot expansion of the state’s vote-by-mail program.
Senate Bill 1863, or Senate Bill 1 in the special session, would require local election officials to mail or email vote-by-mail forms to any who applied to do so since the 2018 General Election. Democrats estimate that the expansion would send applications to nearly five million eligible voters.
The measure was couched as a safety measure by Democrats, saying it would allow for residents to safely participate in the Democratic process without potentially exposing themselves to the virus.
“Many have given their lives to secure the right to vote and no one else should have to jeopardize their health to exercise it,” said Sen. Julie Morrison, D-Northbrook.
Republicans said the bill opens up the state for voter fraud.
“I’ve seen election fraud up close and personal,” said Sen. Jason Plummer, R-Edwardsville. “We want it to be as easy as possible for legal voters to vote. What we don’t want in the state of Illinois is a piece of legislation...that’s passed in the middle of a crisis that opens the door for election fraud across the state of Illinois.”
The House passed the measure on Thursday.
Supporters hailed its passage.
“Expanding our state’s vote-by-mail program is a critical measure to ensure all Illinoisans can vote safely in November, and Vote Yes For Fairness applauds the legislators who worked to pass this legislation today,” said Quentin Fulks, chairman of Vote Yes For Fairness. “There is so much at stake in this upcoming election, including the opportunity to change our tax system from our current broken, outdated system to one that works for all Illinoisans. Everyone should have the opportunity to make their voices heard on such a critical issue, and expanding vote-by-mail is crucial to making that happen.”
Many states, including ones run by majority Republicans, have robust vote-by-mail programs. President Donald Trump is a vocal opponent of voting by mail, going so far as to threaten to withhold federal aid to states that enact expansions.