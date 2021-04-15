Dennis Bierman, right foreground, hoists a bucket full of Chambourcin grapes as Garrett Webb, left, foreground, returns from delivering a load to the collections bins during a grape harvest Sunday, Sept. 21, 2003, at Cameo Vineyards in Greenup, Ill. Dan Webb, left, owner and operator, and Don Cochran, right, collect grapes that will be made into a dry red wine that will be ready to drink in about two years. (AP Photo/Tom Roberts)