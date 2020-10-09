FILE - Illinois, veterans, Lions Bears Football, 2019

Veterans in honor of a Salute to Service carry the American flag before an NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Detroit Lions in Chicago, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019.

 AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast

(The Center Square) – Illinois adults who have served in the military account for 5.7 percent of the state’s population, the sixth lowest percentage among the 50 states, according to an analysis by the website 24/7 Wall St.

Military veterans in Illinois number 559,656, the study based on Census Bureau data found. Among the veterans, 6.6 percent live in poverty, and 690 of them are homeless, according to 24/7 Wall St.

Nationwide, about 20 percent of the 18 million veterans did their service after the 9/11 terrorist acts, while about 33 percent served during the Vietnam era. At the same time, 1.2 million of the veterans live in poverty, and 37,000 of them are homeless, the analysis found.

Many of the states where large percentages of veterans live have major military installations and large shares of active-duty troops, researchers said.

Which States Have the Largest Share of Veterans?

RankStateVeteran PopulationVeterans as % of State Population# of Veterans Who Served in Wars After Sept. 11, 2001# of Vietnam-era VeteransVeteran Labor Force Participation Rate% of Veterans Living in Poverty# of Homeless Veterans
1Alaska67,63512.6%25,37320,88576.8%7.5%111
2Virginia670,27310.3%221,696198,52483.6%4.9%447
3Wyoming45,25210.3%10,54317,91984.3%4.5%51
4Montana84,39210.2%17,98932,94078.5%7.6%205
5Maine105,3859.7%15,40341,11971.1%5.9%116
6Hawaii102,9159.6%34,91133,90884.7%4.3%505
7Idaho121,3279.3%24,24546,03676.0%6.4%201
8South Carolina363,1949.2%77,043136,17876.0%8.5%462
9New Mexico146,1479.1%33,96257,06072.0%9.4%257
10Nevada211,1149.0%45,36276,02876.6%8.0%674
11Arizona496,2399.0%100,002190,01076.5%6.8%910
12Oklahoma266,5139.0%63,64798,74374.4%7.2%280
13Washington520,2268.9%124,157185,14178.1%5.8%1,585
14Delaware66,8968.8%12,05325,34978.0%6.0%65
15West Virginia126,4738.8%19,69050,93368.1%9.9%137
16Alabama324,6128.6%76,638114,53971.3%7.3%292
17New Hampshire93,9578.6%14,48835,98281.0%3.7%113
18Florida1,439,6068.5%264,521520,69775.0%6.6%2,472
19Colorado371,0818.4%98,231125,50180.2%6.2%1,068
20Oregon279,1328.4%46,392110,59672.7%7.2%1,438
21North Carolina667,0358.3%161,466224,69176.0%6.8%907
22South Dakota54,6918.2%12,17820,92378.3%5.4%66
23Tennessee429,5858.2%96,531153,46273.5%6.3%679
24Kansas178,9598.2%44,13160,99378.5%7.4%189
25Arkansas187,9038.1%36,39369,18569.7%8.2%238
26Missouri384,1508.1%70,919148,95375.3%7.3%488
27Nebraska116,7548.1%24,87040,07284.7%5.4%175
28North Dakota45,1357.8%10,87415,67785.2%7.7%49
29Maryland363,1787.8%96,715111,59183.1%4.2%490
30Georgia609,5087.6%144,746200,31976.9%6.4%801
31Iowa184,0327.6%29,56366,99080.5%5.7%149
32Kentucky261,8877.6%52,35092,69870.8%7.8%447
33Ohio680,3107.5%111,617245,85277.4%7.2%676
34Indiana380,0797.4%67,155136,16178.8%7.4%572
35Pennsylvania745,9097.3%112,778278,35177.6%6.9%857
36Wisconsin326,2887.2%49,132124,98677.7%5.8%359
37Mississippi162,9267.2%37,21652,93573.3%6.8%72
38Louisiana247,3397.0%53,90887,28072.3%9.5%360
39Minnesota294,3776.8%46,837111,66879.6%6.3%297
40Michigan530,5726.8%74,655203,60274.7%7.4%599
41Texas1,435,7876.8%396,060471,69078.0%6.5%1,806
42Vermont33,9866.7%3,80615,01773.3%6.2%87
43Rhode Island54,8486.5%11,22721,32381.4%8.3%92
44Connecticut165,0295.8%26,71261,35481.1%5.8%195
45Illinois559,6565.7%98,857203,91378.5%6.6%690
46Utah120,4105.4%29,67141,24682.1%4.9%211
47Massachusetts292,6445.3%48,182103,30679.8%6.3%917
48California1,538,7975.1%325,615537,65076.4%7.1%10,980
49New Jersey308,0124.4%49,242112,41981.3%4.9%551
50New York678,8334.4%106,916246,54874.0%6.8%1,270

Source: 24/7 Wall St.

