(The Center Square) – Illinoisans have a three-way race to choose who will represent them in the U.S. Senate. Some of the candidates say they have what it takes to deal with inflation and deal with U.S. foreign policy.
Incumbent Democratic U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth faces Republican Kathy Salvi and Libertarian Bill Redpath.
Salvi said to address record inflation under the Biden administration, Duckworth has to go.
“The reckless vote that Tammy gave in March of 2021, not one Republican vote, that $1.9 trillion boondoggle spending bill,” Salvi told The Center Square. “So, they’re printing money faster than they can hand it out.”
In a separate interview, Redpath said changes are needed in entitlement programs to focus benefits on poorer and sicker seniors, instead of handouts to everyone.
“We have to get government spending under control and this is one thing Democrats never want to talk about and Republicans rarely, and that means entitlement reform,” Redpath told The Center Square.
Duckworth's campaign didn’t respond to a request for an interview.
Salvi criticized Duckworth and Democrats for not addressing the border crisis. Salvi said that’s led to increased drug and human trafficking. She was also critical of what she said was President Joe Biden’s botched withdrawal from Afghanistan.
“Tammy Duckworth, one of a hundred senators with not a peep from her. Not a peep,” Salvi said. “And that withdrawal signaled to our enemies that we are weak and have no resolve and to our allies that we can’t be trusted.”
Redpath focused on another foreign policy issue, saying we should support Ukraine in the conflict with Russia, but with an eye on mediation.
“We can not ratchet up our support too far,” Redpath said. “But one thing we absolutely can not have and really can’t risk is any sort of nuclear war with Russia.”
The election is Tuesday.