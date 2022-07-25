(The Center Square) – Gun control is expected to be a major issue heading into the November elections, and Illinois’ U.S. Senate candidates are sounding off.
In the wake of recent mass shootings, incumbent U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Schaumburg, wants to ban certain semi-automatic weapons.
“There’s no need for AR-15’s or other assault weapons and high capacity magazines to be available to the civilian population,” Duckworth said last week at a news conference in Washington D.C.
Republican U.S. Senate Candidate Kathy Salvi said instead of looking at banning certain guns, state red flag laws and mental health should be the focus.
“Before we pass or look at any new laws, let’s implement the laws that we have on the books first,” Salvi told WMAY.
Libertarian U.S. Senate candidate Bill Redpath said there has to be a deep evaluation of such an idea without running afoul with U.S. Supreme Court precedent.
“It’s not my opinion that matters so much as it is the U.S. Supreme Court and that they decided in the Heller case that it involved a right to keep and bear arms and it was decided in the McDonald case and it was decided in the New York case recently,” Redpath told The Center Square.
The U.S. Supreme Court last month struck down a New York gun law that required residents to prove they had “proper cause” to receive a permit to carry a firearm outside the home.
With increased focus on guns following several mass shootings, including the July 4 shooting in Highland Park, Illinois, there’s also ongoing gun violence in Chicago. Redpath said one step to holistically address gun violence is to end the war on drugs.
“After the end of alcohol prohibition, the per capita murder rate in this nation went down for I believe it was seven consecutive years,” Redpath said. “There is nothing that can be done to stem gun violence in this nation that would be more effective than ending the war on drugs.”
The election is Nov. 8.